NL reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 as the province faces rising test demand

Newfoundland and Labrador has 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while the province struggles with the increased demand for testing caused by the huge increase in infections this week.

Ten of Sunday’s cases are located in the Eastern Health region, while one is located in Western Health and is related to travel from within Canada. This case is unrelated to the outbreak in the St. John metropolitan area, a Department of Health spokesman told CBC News.

There were no further recoveries, which means that there are 296 active cases across the province, with 287 of them in the Health East region.

In total, 91,045 people have already been tested. That’s an increase of 1,980 since Saturday’s update.

Also on Sunday, the health department is advising rotating workers about an outbreak of COVID-19 identified at the Brucejack gold mine in British Columbia. The Health Department said it was notified of the outbreak by the Canadian Public Health Agency, while people from this province worked at the mine.

Rotating mine workers who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the past 14 days must isolate themselves, physically distance themselves from family members and complete the job. online self-assessment form or call 811 to schedule tests.

These workers must also complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of the test result.

Reduction in medical services

Eastern Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health announced reductions in elective and non-urgent services and procedures as of Monday.

Cancer services across the province will continue, along with urgent and emerging surgeries and procedures.

Whenever possible, appointments can be made virtually or over the phone.

Both health officials said that patients will be contacted about their appointments. Eastern Health patients can also call 709-752-4500 for more information about the appointment, while Labrador-Grenfell Health patients should contact the appropriate department.

Online classes start next week

In a letter sent to teachers, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said the start of online education will be staggered across the province next week.

In the St. John’s metropolitan area, high school and elementary students have already started online classes, but primary and primary classes will begin classes on Monday.

High school and high school students in other parts of the Avalon Peninsula will begin classes on Monday, while elementary and high school students will start on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, elementary and high school students in the central, western and Labrador regions will begin teaching online. Finally, elementary and high school students from these regions will start classes on Thursday.

School buildings will be open to employees on Monday to collect resources for online classes. School administrations will only allow the recovery of technology required by students or of items necessary for health and safety, such as medicines.

Test delays

The huge increase in COVID-19 cases has created test delays for those looking to obtain one.

During the COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Health Minister John Haggie said he was investigating where the “bottleneck” exists.

“I think one of the challenges is that we spread the network a lot, in the sense of asking people [to get tested] based on location, for example, it generated a lot of demand, “said Haggie.

“I know that there are discussions about the use of alternative testing methods, such as the rapid test kits and the outbreak equipment that we have available.”

Haggie said that there is a “screening system” based on public health guidelines that identifies priority individuals or those most likely to be carriers of COVID-19.

“These are very clear. If you are symptomatic and are in contact with a positive individual, you will not wait long for your test, ”he said.

‘There is a lot of concern’

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mount Pearl, Dave Aker, said the mood in his community is one of anxiety, as his eyes are still on Mount Pearl Senior High, a school that is connected to many of the new cases this week.

“There is a lot of concern as uncertainty prevails in the community. But we are very confident in the leadership that we have in public health and, since last night, I think we had swabs being done until 2:30 am.” Aker said.

The school is also the site of a busy COVID-19 test site, with hundreds of vehicles waiting in line.

But the concern is with an aging population, said Aker, where many of the cases found in young people were mild or asymptomatic.

“I think restricting ourselves to our bubble is the only way to stop transmission and, ideally, it reduces the number of hospitalizations and I hope that there will be no deaths from that,” he said.

