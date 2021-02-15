NL marks the first hospitalization in the new wave COVID-19; 7 new confirmed cases

There are seven new confirmed positive cases and 21 presumed positive cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, with other transmissions unrelated to the “complete revolutionary” variant, leading to an appeal by the chief medical officer of the health officer for people to remain vigilant.

Six of the confirmed cases are in the Eastern Health region, while the seventh is related to travel and in the Western Health region.

Presumed cases are those confirmed by rapid tests and are treated in the same way as confirmed positive cases, said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

One person is hospitalized with the virus, Fitzgerald confirmed on Monday afternoon, marking the first hospitalization since the coronavirus variant outbreak.

You cannot assume that you do not have the virus. – Dr. Janice Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald said he would not comment on the person’s status or details at the hospital.

“You see enough cases, you are going to see hospitalizations. That is the sad fact of the matter,” she said.

With five new recoveries, there are a total of 298 active cases, she said. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 704 since the pandemic began last year.

Fitzgerald added that while the number of new cases is less than last week, contact trackers are still digging up strands of dissemination from the unrelated community.

“Please don’t read these case counts. In public health, it is not the cases we know that are of concern, it is the cases that we do not know, ”she said.

There are also a “significant number” of people that the department still needs to contact to notify them that they were a close contact in a confirmed case, said Fitzgerald.

“If you have any reason to believe that you may have been exposed, but have not yet received a public health call, please stay at home and monitor your symptoms.”

There are several “untied chains” of transmission, said Fitzgerald, meaning that contact trackers are still discovering the spread of the community. She said she expected “more cases in the coming days and weeks”.

Given her higher transmission rate compared to the original bug, she said, “you can’t assume that you don’t have the virus”.

Fitzgerald also emphasized that wearing a mask is mandatory for anyone entering long-term care facilities, where there are strict restrictions on visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If the variant reached a residential facility for the elderly, it would likely have devastating consequences,” said Fitzgerald.

With over 1,829 people tested since yesterday, a total of 92,874 people have been tested to date. Nearly 10 percent of all tests completed in the province since March were carried out last week.

Focus now on tracking, testing

As for what other provinces could learn from what is happening in Newfoundland and Labrador, Fitzgerald said it should be an example of how fast the virus variant can spread if left unchecked.

“People really should be watching our situation closely and monitoring how quickly it can move around in a community,” she said.

Newfoundland and Labrador had some of the strictest border controls and quarantine requirements in Canada, she said, but “even with all of that,” the variant still managed to find its way into the province to spread quickly.

“This is just proof of why you can never let your guard down with this virus,” she said,

“It doesn’t matter how low your number of cases is today, because tomorrow may be a very different story.”

Contact trackers have not yet determined the source of the initial outbreak, Fitzgerald said, adding that it may take some time before it can be discovered, given the public health team’s focus on tracking and testing.

Chief medical officer announces seven new confirmed cases 7:11 am

There is no evidence “at this point to suggest that the outbreak is due to rules being broken,” she said.

“We certainly know that very robust social lives are contributing to the spread, but that is the same everywhere,” she said, adding that a significant number of infections have arisen at sporting events.

Fitzgerald added that the coronavirus B117 mutation is considered more contagious and, as a result, the trackers have expanded and can be considered a potential contact.

Fitzgerald also said she was thrilled by the public’s support for her and her team, but asked people to look at their communities to show their appreciation.

There are people struggling to get access to food, said Fitzgerald, and a donation to a food bank would help a lot.

“Helping the neighbors is the best way to show your gratitude,” she said.

Health Minister John Haggie confirmed a “significant increase” in testing and acknowledged reports of long waiting times, saying health professionals are testing at full capacity. The province is using a “screening system” to identify priority cases for those most likely to have the virus.

Of the active cases, 288 are in the eastern region of Health. Haggie emphasized that the spread of variant B117 is not limited to the metropolitan area of ​​St. John, however, and residents across the province should monitor themselves for symptoms.

There was an increase in the demand for tests, after the outbreak of COVID-19 concentrated mainly in the Eastern region of Health, but with suspicion of wider dissemination. (John Pike / CBC)

“We announce new cases in all health regions on the island, so this is not, again, an urban virus,” said Haggie.

Haggie said that there are about 500 health professionals currently isolated.

Over-the-counter services at the Automobile Registration Division’s offices in Mount Pearl, as well as all government services across the province, have been suspended, the province announced on Monday afternoon.

A broad set of restrictions was brought up on Friday night after laboratory tests showed that the latest outbreak involved the coronavirus B117 variant.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has also switched entirely to online education for students across the province. ANDeducation officers provided an update on technology demands on Monday morning.

The province remains at Alert Level 5, with only essential businesses authorized to open and residents encouraged to limit contact within their own homes.

Read more about CBC Newfoundland and Labrador