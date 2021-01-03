NB reports 7 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

New Brunswick announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Six of the cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1), including:

an individual aged 30-39.

three people aged 60-69.

an individual aged 70-79.

an individual aged 80-89.

The seventh case in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) is between 50 and 59 years old.

The cases are isolated and are under investigation.

New Brunswick announced 10 cases on Saturday for a total of 17 over two updates.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and we need New Brunswickers to fully cooperate with the public health team and the guidelines for managing cases now and in the future,” said medical director of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, in a Domigo statement.

“Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if you are not feeling well. Do not risk your health and that of your loved ones and others in the community.”

There are now 41 active cases in the province, with cases in all health zones:

Fredericton (18).

Moncton (12).

Edmundston (5).

São João (1).

Bathurst (1).

Miramichi (2).

Campbellton (2).

There have been nine deaths since the pandemic began. A person is undergoing intensive treatment related to the virus.

New Brunswick had a total of 618 COVID-19 cases and 567 of them were recovered.