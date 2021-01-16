NASA will test its first SLS megarocket for lunar missions today. Here’s how to watch.

NASA will try to fire the engines in its Space launch system (SLS) megarocket for the first time today and you can watch the action live online.

As part of a critical test before the rocket giant takes off for the first time, the agency plans to light the four main engines on your heavy lift core booster this afternoon (January 16th). The test, which aims to simulate the performance of the main stage during the launch, will be carried out at the agency’s headquarters Stennis Space Center , Mississippi.

You can watch the live test here and on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of NASA, starting at 4:20 pm EST (1920 GMT). You will also be able to watch the test directly from NASA here .

Today’s engine test is the final step in the agency’s “Green Run” test series, designed to ensure that the SLS rocket is ready for its first launch – called Artemis 1 – this will send a threadless Orion spacecraft around the moon. This first flight is scheduled to take off later this year.

The first booster of NASA’s Space Launch System undergoes a supply test at the B-2 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on December 21, 2020. The four main rocket engines will be tested today . (Image credit: NASA)

The SLS is NASA’s next generation heavy cargo rocket that will take astronauts to the moon as part of the agency’s Artemis lunar program. Launching later this year, Artemis 1 will be the first in a series of missions that will culminate in NASA’s first manned lunar landing since the Apollo era. This mission, called Artemis 3, may happen as early as 2024 if everything goes as planned.

For this, NASA is testing the four RS-25 engines of the SLS rocket before launch. The agency has been systematically testing each engine and conducting procedures on launch day, such as refueling to ensure that all systems are working as expected.

The next hot fire engine test is the final step in the testing process. On Saturday, engineers will load the SLS core booster with more than 700,000 gallons of super-frozen propellant before starting all four RS-25 engines at once. This will mark the first time that four RS-25 engines will be started at the same time. (The same engines powered the space shuttle, but it only took three to make the orbiter fly.)

Burning for approximately 8 minutes – the length of time they will burn during a moon launch – the RS-25 quartet will generate an incredible 1.6 million pounds of thrust during the test.

“When we start the engines, the stage will really think it’s flying,” said Ryan McKibben, NASA’s Green Run test driver at the Stennis Space Center, during a pre-test press conference on January 12. “This is what it was done for. But of course, it is not going anywhere because the stage is stuck in the same places where the solid anchored rockets would be anchored.”

As part of the agency’s “Green Run” test schedule, the megarocket underwent two general rain tests, during which the fuel was loaded and subsequently drained. Officials said the tests went well; however, they were not without problems. One of the supply operations ended early, another was delayed due to temperature problems and the campaign was also affected by several tropical storms, as well as the global pandemic. As a result, the agency chose to delay the hot fire test .

The four main RS-25 engines of the Space Launch System’s central stage. (Image credit: NASA)

Agency officials explained that delays proved to be fruitful as the team was able to review the procedures and update the terminal’s countdown sequence based on pre-flight tests.

The race is scheduled for late Saturday afternoon, and that morning the day will begin with a meeting going / not going where the team will decide to start the supply procedures. Once in progress, a final vote will be conducted in T-10 minutes to determine whether it is safe to proceed with the hot fire test.

The engines will burn for 485 seconds, or about 8 minutes. Once the test is complete, a data review will begin and should take several days, according to Julie Basser of NASA, program manager for SLS at the Marshall Space Flight Center.

“This is the first time that we have started this main stage and it is a major milestone for us,” she said. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we get the most out of this hot fire test and are ready for launch. The tests provide an opportunity to learn and make sure the rocket is ready to take astronauts to the moon. “

If everything goes as expected, the central stage will be refurbished and then sent to Kennedy Space Center to prepare for launch. Its expected arrival is scheduled for sometime in February, where it will be integrated with the rest of the vehicle already in place.

Currently, the solid rocket-propelling segments of the massive rocket are being stacked one by one in the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Along with the four RS-25 engines, the SLS will be powered by two solid rocket boosters that consist of five segments assembled together. (Each reinforcement is made up of recovered segments that were used in the NASA space shuttle program.)

Once fully assembled, each of the two solid rocket boosters will be 54 meters high and produce more than 3.6 million pounds of lift-off thrust – most of the power during the first two minutes of launch and flight.

This first SLS rocket will be used for the Artemis 1 mission, which is an unmanned flight that will send Orion space capsule on a trip around the moon, helping pave the way for an eventual planned lunar landing near the south polar region of the moon.

Orion is the third vehicle that NASA currently has under development and that will eventually take NASA astronauts into low Earth orbit and beyond. The first, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule entered service in 2020, while transporting astronauts to the space station in May and November.

The capsule of the Boeing Starliner crew is expected to launch astronauts later this year, after a second successful orbital flight test. The Starliner first launched in 2019, on an unmanned flight to the space station, but failed to reach the next orbital outpost a series of software anomalies . Its next test flight is scheduled for no earlier than March and, if all goes well, it will take a crew of three astronauts to the space station later this year.

Having three different capsules with astronauts will give NASA the flexibility to routinely send astronauts into low Earth orbit, while also exploring the Moon and, eventually, Mars.

