nasa firefly aerospace artemis | Intelligent Aerospace

Illustration of the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost landing module on the lunar surface. The landing module will take a set of 10 scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to the Moon in 2023 as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

WASHINGTON – NASA awarded Firefly Aerospace of Cedar Park, Texas, approximately $ 93.3 million to deliver a set of 10 scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to the Moon in 2023. The delivery, planned for Mare Crisium, a low basin on the side near the Moon, will investigate a variety of conditions and features on the lunar surface. These investigations will help prepare you for human missions on the lunar surface.

The award is part of the agency’s program Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, in which NASA is securing the service of commercial partners to quickly land payloads of science and technology on the lunar surface. The initiative is a key part of NASA’s program Artemis Program. Firefly Aerospace will be responsible for end-to-end delivery services, including payload integration, Earth launch, moon landing and mission operations. This is the sixth award for delivery to the lunar surface under the CLPS initiative.

“We are excited about another CLPS vendor that won its first task order award. With this initiative, we seek to develop ways of new science and technology development using a service-based model,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate science administrator at headquarters NASA in Washington. “This allows US suppliers to not only demonstrate their ability to safely deliver payloads to our celestial neighbor, but also to expand that capability to others who want to take advantage of this cutting-edge approach to exploring the Moon.”

This is the first delivery granted to Firefly Aerospace, which will provide the lunar delivery service using its Blue Ghost landing module, which the company designed and developed at its Cedar Park facility. This facility will also house NASA’s integration with any non-NASA payloads and will also serve as the company’s mission operations hub for the 2023 delivery.

“The cargo we send as part of this delivery service covers several areas, from investigating the lunar soil and testing a sample capture technology, to providing us with information about the Moon’s thermal properties and magnetic field,” said Chris Culbert, manager of the CLPS initiative in From NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Mare Crisium, where Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost will land, is a basin over 480 kilometers wide where instruments collect data to provide information about the Moon’s regolith – loose and fragmented rocks and soil – properties, geophysical characteristics and interaction of solar wind and Earth’s magnetic field.