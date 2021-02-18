Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in two sets, towards the Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia – While Serena Williams left the court after her last difficult attempt for the 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest as thousands spectators stood up to applaud.

Was that it, Williams was asked at a news conference after the 6-3 6-4 loss in the semifinal, his way of saying goodbye?

“If I said goodbye,” she replied with a smile, “I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

When the next question returned the conversation to the subject of Williams’ many mistakes on Thursday (Wednesday evening EST) – twice as many unforced mistakes, 24, as winners, 12 – she shook her head, cried, said: “I’m done , ”And abruptly ended the session with reporters.

Once again, Williams played well enough to reach the final days of a major tournament. And again, he failed to finish the job to add yet another Grand Slam trophy to his collection of 23 and match Margaret Court to the maximum in tennis history.

Osaka, who also won Williams in the chaotic final of the 2018 US Open, reached his fourth title fight and extended his winning streak to 20 games, winning the last eight points.

“I don’t know if there are any children here today, but I was a child watching her play,” Osaka, 23, said about Williams, “and just being on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”

Osaka’s Grand Slam No. 3 collection also includes the United States Open last year and the Australian Open 2019 and she is undoubtedly the most dangerous women’s hard court player at the moment.

That used to be Williams, of course. But she was very far from the target in this competition.

“I could have won. I could have won 5-Love, ”said Williams, who instead had a 2-0 lead at the start before losing the next five games. “I just made so many mistakes.”

His forehand, in particular, went wrong, with no less than 10 unforced errors on that side just in the first set.

“Too many mistakes there,” she said. “Easy mistakes.”

Williams’ frustration was clear at the beginning of the second set, when she leaned over and shouted, “Make a shot! Make a shot! “

After collecting his 23rd singles trophy at Slam, a professional record, at Melbourne Park during her pregnancy in 2017, Williams reached four major finals and lost them all.

She also now lost in the semifinals twice in that period.

Therefore, on Saturday, at 7:30 pm local time (3:30 am EST), Osaka will meet one of the Grand Slam finalists for the first time in the championship. No. 22, Jennifer Brady, from the United States, was scheduled to face No. 25 Karolina Muchova in Thursday’s second semifinal.

“Everyone is very excited whenever they play their first final, but they are also very nervous,” said Osaka, and added with a laugh: “So, I don’t want to wish someone any nervousness, but I hope one of them will be nervous. “

A men’s semifinal was scheduled for later Thursday: No. 1 Novak Djokovic against Aslan Karatsev, a Russian qualifier who is ranked 114th and playing in his first Grand Slam tournament.

Djokovic seeks the ninth Australian Open title and the 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.

Rafael Nadal – who lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas after blowing up a two-set lead – and Roger Federer are tied for the men’s 20 record.

Spectators returned to the stands on Thursday after being prevented from participating in the tournament for five days during a local COVID-19 blockade. About 7,000 people were able to enter the Williams-Osaka stadium, almost half the capacity.

Ushers roamed the halls during exchanges to remind fans that they needed to wear a mask or over their nose and mouth.

On the hottest day of the hard court tournament so far – 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius) – Osaka had an unstable start, perhaps spurred on to press on in his opening service game by a big cross-court backhand winner from Williams the second starting point.

This was followed by a double fault, a wild forehand and, eventually, a marked backhand that delivered a break. Williams quickly moved up 2-0, then maintained another break point with a chance to lead 3-0 after another double failure by Osaka.

“I was really, like, nervous and scared, I think, at first,” said Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to the United States when he was 3. “And then I kind of made it easy for me to do that. “

It didn’t take long to straighten up.

Suddenly, it was Osaka giving strength with aces, placing the ground hits where she wanted, covering the court very well. Williams’ move has been excellent in Melbourne, but she hasn’t done well this time.

Osaka never tried to hide how much she admires Williams and models her game after the American.

Both are based on the same basic elements of big serves and quick forehand strokes, and not only did Osaka do both better this day, she even sounded like her idol, shouting “Come on!” after several important photos.

There was one last test for Osaka. A trio of double fouls in one game – she ended up with eight for the match – allowed Williams to break for 4-all.

But Oska regained his composure immediately, breaking the love with the help of two backhand winners and a double Williams foul, and then holding on to the love to end it.