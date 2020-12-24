Most new COVID-19 cases in BC “directly linked” to previously known cases

Although the number of daily COVID-19 cases in BC has fallen slightly, the province is still fighting hundreds of cases.

And when it comes to the origin of these new cases, BC’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said that most remain “directly linked” to a previously known case, cluster or outbreak.

“We understand where the vast majority of people were exposed and the vast majority of these exposures are linked to cases that we know of,” said Henry during a news conference on Wednesday.

This, she said, means that health officials “have not lost the ability” to track contacts and identify outbreaks “as early as possible”.

His comments were made while the province reported 518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the BC’s registered total to 48,027.

Henry said that by region of specific health, this amounts to 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 332 in the Fraser Health region, nine in the Island Health region, 49 in the Interior Health region and 31 in the region Northern Health Region.

There are 9,137 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 348 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 80 of whom are in intensive care. The rest of the people are recovering at home in isolation.

Currently, 9,689 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of the identified exposure to known cases, and there have been 19 new deaths related to COVID-19, for a total of 796 deaths in British Columbia.

A total of 36,952 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.