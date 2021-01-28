Mets swap Steven Matz with Blue Jays for 3 jugs

O New York Mets I traded the left-handed pitcher Steven Matz to Toronto Blue Jays for a trio of right-handed pitchers in Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz, and Josh Winckowski, the teams announced on Wednesday.

OFFICER: We acquired LHP Steven Matz from the Mets in exchange for RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diáz and Josh Winckowski. Welcome to #BlueJays, @ Smatz88! pic.twitter.com/EfFJgfpq0i – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 28, 2021

Matz, 29, has struggled in recent years by acting primarily as a starter. The leftist posted 5.09 ERA and 5.11 FIP in 191 entries since the beginning of 2019, making 36 matches and five relief appearances.

The previous choice for the second round is expected to reach $ 5.2 million in 2021 before becoming eligible for a free agency next winter. Matz joins a rotation led by other lefties Hyun Jin Ryu and Robbie Rayas well as righties Nate Pearson and Tanner Roark.

Reid-Foley participated in three seasons with the Blue Jays after qualifying as one of the best pitchers in his farm system. The 25-year-old has 4.40 ERA and 5.20 FIP in 71 2/3 career entries, making 13 games and eight substitution matches.

Diaz, 24, made his major league debut during the shortened campaign for the 2020 pandemic. Diaz was the author of 3.74 ERA and 3.93 FIP for 144 1/3 innings in Triple-A in 2019.

Winckowski, 22, spent the 2019 season between Single-A Lansing and High-A Dunedin, posting an ERA of 3.11 in 127 1/3 innings.