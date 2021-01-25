Maple Leafs trying to beat the sprint competition with condensed programming

Heavy hearts within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. Heavy legs in all four corners of the dressing room.

It was a dark Sunday with the news of George Armstrong’s death and a peculiar 14:00 game played in conditions that shouted “missed schedule”. The Leafs landed in Calgary about 20 hours before the disc was released and haven’t had a chance to rise to breathe since the training camp began three weeks ago. Flames hadn’t played in six days.

“It was our seventh game in 12 days and traveling here and having to play at 2 am is a difficult question. And then you’re playing against a rested team, ”said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. “This one that we think would not be pretty.”

The only beauty found in a 3-2 victory was the two points added to the Northern Division standings total and the strong game of reserve goalkeeper Jack Campbell, who continues to build a case to give Frederik Andersen more nights of rest.

But what was even more telling than the game itself was the way Keefe, in particular, approached the circumstances of the day.

He broke the tradition at the typical pre-match meeting to honor Armstrong rather than focusing on the finer points of the Flames attack or details of defensive emphasis. Keefe is 40 years old and has never come close to seeing the game of the man known as “Boss”. Many of his players are a generation younger than that and may not even have realized that Armstrong spent 75 years in the organization, captaining the Leafs during his last Stanley Cup victory in 1967, but also serving as coach, assistant general manager, scout and ambassador community.

The message that came with a video about Armstrong’s life talks about the club’s mentality in the here and now.

“We talked about how efforts like [those from Armstrong] in the 1960s in particular – the last time the Leafs won the Cup – that’s why Leaf Nation is as strong as it is, ”said Keefe. “That’s why generations of families grow up as Leaf fans, because of these efforts, and we have a role to play in continuing to build on that.”

There was nothing written about how Auston Matthews paid tribute to Armstrong in his post-game availability with reporters. In fact, he interrupted a member of the public relations team on the team who was taking the call from Zoom to make sure he could say a few words before the questions started.

“First of all, I would just like to offer my condolences to the Armstrong family,” said Matthews. “Obviously, George was an incredible ambassador for the city of Toronto and the Maple Leafs. He paved the way for guys like us, who are obviously trying to accomplish something big here. “

This is not a group that hides from its aspirations.

When it was recently revealed that her season is being documented by behind the scenes cameras for an upcoming series on Amazon Prime, some players mentioned that they welcomed her because of where they hope to go.

Keefe is also pushing hard.

The Leafs hope to have a great regular season and are looking forward to a 5-2-0 start. Under different circumstances, Matthews may have received another precautionary game after missing out on Friday’s victory over Edmonton because of a hand injury and for not skating for any purpose since Wednesday.

Instead, he registered 21:42 against Flames, although he and the coach acknowledged that he was losing some explosiveness in his stride.

“I think in that first period I just tried to get my legs moving and then I felt a little better in the second half of the game,” said Matthews.

A trend is developing here. No NHL striker is averaging more minutes than Mitch Marner (24:03) so far and in addition, only Anze Kopitar (23:52) and Mark Scheifele (23:32) are having more playing time than Matthews ( 23:07).

With a Cup in their minds and a compact schedule of 56 games on their calendars, the Leafs are trying to run ahead of the competition.

They needed good jumps to beat Calgary on Sunday, seeing all three discs that stood behind Jacob Markstrom getting into equipment other than a bat. Campbell took care of the rest with 31 saves.

“Soup was an absolute rockstar for us,” said Matthews.

The Leafs have already defeated all teams in the division except Vancouver, and will not see the Canucks fighting for the first time until February 4th. Given the binary nature of the results in a season with only intradivision games, it is a fantastic start.

There are process-related goals that they need to improve, including finding ways to generate quality chances more consistently in their time in the offensive zone and, ideally, creating a fourth-line mix that can be trusted to play.

But you won’t find them destroying their victories now, especially with the challenging pace of programming.

The results are what matters when your goal is to hang another banner next to the one that Armstrong and Co. placed 54 years ago. The standard must be set to high. That’s why Keefe made a point of not allowing Armstrong’s death to pass without a special mention on Sunday afternoon.

“When you’re in it every day, you’re in the moment, taking care of what you can control,” he said. “I think it is important to stop and pause from time to time just to look at the big picture and recognize that what we are doing here every day is for a greater purpose than ourselves.

“And we have a role to play in how we prepare and play and people like George have shown the way.”