Maple Leafs Rides Second Dominant Period for Down Jets

TORONTO – John Tavares and Mitch Marner scored in a second dominant period in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto (3-1-0) in the first of ten clashes between rivals in the Northern Division in the abbreviated 2020-2021 season. Marner added his second of the night in a void with 22.6 seconds remaining.

Kyle Connor answered for Winnipeg (1-1-0), who had 35 Connor Hellebuyck stops inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets were less the shooter Patrik Laine, who was left out with an upper body injury and is listed on a daily basis.

After a balanced first period in which both teams forced good saves from Hellebuyck and Andersen, the ice tipped heavily in favor of Toronto in the second.

The Leafs scored the first goal of the game at 5:28 at the end of a power play, when Hellebuyck kicked Jake Muzzin’s tip to William Nylander, who quickly put Tavares in the slot for him to bury his third of the season with the goalkeeper Jets out of position.

Toronto, who wore 11 forwards and seven defenders, led 13-0 on the clock after that goal and 19-1 in the middle of the period, with the Jets looking asleep in the exchange. Winnipeg tried to gain some momentum with an individual advantage at the end of the period, but Hellebuyck was forced to stop two chances from a few players with Ilya Mikheyev’s stick.

The Leafs were finally rewarded for the second time with 1:21 left, when Auston Matthews loaded the puck into the offensive zone before meeting Justin Holl. His one-timer hit the post behind Hellebucyk, and Marner was there to mark the second of the year.

Toronto looked set to take a 2-0 lead at half-time, but started running in the defensive zone after a Muzzin delivery, with Connor giving Winnipeg a little life by beating his second win over Andersen with less than a minute left in the watch .

The Leafs ended the period with a 22-5 lead in shots and 36-11 in attempts aimed at the goal, but led only by the smallest margin on the scoreboard.

Winnipeg had a strength game in the third period early on, after Muzzin took a penalty, but Andersen was there all along – including a big stop at Mark Scheifele that would have made fans inside Scotiabank Arena scream “ Freddie! Freddie! ” In a normal season.

The Jets continued to push as the period passed and got a power play missing 5:15 to the end of the regulation, when Toronto defender Morgan Rielly wiped the puck over the glass for a game delay infraction, but Andersen and the penalty shooters did the job while the home team held on before Marner bagged the empty net.

The Leafs recovered from their disappointing 5-3 defeat on Friday to the Senators in Ottawa with a 3-2 win in the same rematch 24 hours later, while Winnipeg opened his season with a 4-3 win in overtime. at home against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The next Jets games are three consecutive games against Ottawa – Tuesday and Thursday in the nation’s capital, before the teams travel to Winnipeg for a match on Saturday – as part of an exhaustive series of six clashes over nine nights that began Monday.

The Leafs welcome the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and Friday before embarking on a four-game trip through Alberta starting on Sunday.

Toronto announced before the game, rookie winger Nick Robertson will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury, which forced the team to put goalkeeper Aaron Dell and veteran striker Jason Spezza on exemptions for salary cap purposes. Dell was claimed by the New Jersey Devils on Monday, while Spezza managed to pass and dress against Winnipeg.

Notes: Mikko Lehtonen, who led all KHL defenders last season, made his NHL debut for Toronto … Blue line striker Logan Stanley made his NHL debut for Winnipeg with Tucker Poolman still on the COVID-19 list. turns on.