Maple Leafs beat Canucks after Jason Spezza’s hat trick

TORONTO – The man the teammates call “ Vintage ” went back in time with an impressive performance on Thursday.

The rest of the Maple Leafs also looked pretty good.

Jason Spezza recorded his eighth hat-trick of his career – and the first in almost five years – while Toronto dismounted the Vancouver Canucks 7-3.

The role of the 37-year-old since signing with his hometown team before last season is a far cry from when he joined the league as a dominant center chosen second in the 2001 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators. But he became loved by the young Leafs’ core as a veteran presence, a sounding board and a solid contributor able to move up and down the roster.

“He means a lot to this team, I think more than anyone knows,” said Auston Matthews after staying in the background with his two-goal night. “It was fun to watch. That was the classic Jason Spezza. He put on a show. He deserves. He works a lot.

“ At this stage in his career, the dedication he puts into his own game, on the team … to see a guy like him get rewarded and put on a show like him, that was incredible. ”

Spezza scored to give Toronto a 2-1 lead in the first period and a 4-2 lead in the second before completing his first hat trick since April 9, 2016, when he was a member of the Dallas Stars in the third.

The only thing missing was an ice surface full of hats inside a Scotiabank Arena without a fan because of the COVID-19 protocols.

“ I took a little shower of water entering the room, the guys got me right, ” said Spezza. “The record was following me. I haven’t had many of those nights in the past two years. ”

Mitch Marner, with a goal and two assists, and John Tavares provided the rest of the attack for Toronto (8-2-1), who had 16 saves from Frederik Andersen.

William Nylander added three assists, while Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Travis Boyd made two for the Leafs in the opening of a three-game match between rivals in the Northern Division.

Spezza has raised about $ 90 million during his career, but the fire is still bright for a player who has won the league’s minimum in the past two years while continuing to pursue the final hockey prize.

“The game has been good for me,” he said. “ I’m still chasing the Cup. This is what keeps me driving. Just coming to the rink and being part of a team, I don’t think you’ll ever replicate the bond you have with your teammates. There are ups and downs, trials and tribulations, but you always protect others.

“ This is very special. You don’t understand this unless you are playing. ”

JT Miller, with a goal and an assist, Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat accounted for Vancouver (6-8-0). Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots when the Canucks dropped their third straight in the regulation this week.

“ It’s disappointing, ” said Horvat. “ I’m not going to sweeten this up. We were not good enough. ”

“ It sucks, ” added Miller. “ Giving up seven … is kind of unacceptable. ”

Thursday introduced changes to the arena and player routines after the NHL revised its coronavirus rules with five United States teams currently at a standstill.

The glass behind the seats has been removed for better airflow, players and coaches cannot enter the building until an hour and 45 minutes before the disc falls, unless they are receiving treatment for injuries, and all team meetings must be performed virtually.

“ I arrive (at the rink) very early, so the guys gave me a hard job, I’ve been doing it wrong all these years, ” joked Spezza. “ We said at the beginning of the year that there would be changes, there would be adaptation.

“ It didn’t disturb us. ”

The Leafs and Canucks play eight more times in the abbreviated season of 56 NHL games, including Saturday and Monday back at Scotiabank Arena.

Coming off a welcome four-day break after a 3-0-1 shot in Alberta, Toronto opened the scoring when Matthews went from end to end on a late penalty before defeating Demko between the pads in his seventh of the season – and sixth in so many games – at 2:56 of the first.

Canucks, who entered the losing streak for the Canadiens in Montreal, drew at 6:24 when Pearson scored his fourth.

That was when Spezza started taking over.

The top-ranked power play of the Leafs started to work in the middle of the period, and he blew his second goal across a screen to a 2-1 advantage in 20 minutes.

Reduced to five defenders in the last two periods after Travis Dermott left with a leg injury, Toronto rose by two at 3:04 in the second when Matthews received a reverse feed from Marner behind the Vancouver net that tricked Demko into burying his eighth . But the Canucks responded just 22 seconds later, when Horvat fired his sixth pass from Miller, making it 3-2.

The Leafs restored the two-goal lead at 8:44, when Spezza received a skillful disk pass from Nic Petan, who prepared for a game for the first time 11 months because of the pandemic, and fired up the stairs for his first display of two goals since January 16, 2018.

“ He can’t take a day off the ice, ” said Matthews of what he admires about Spezza. “ We have days off, he still goes there. He skates, prepares sticks, prepares his equipment. He will do everything. He loves to be on the track.

“ At this stage in his career, seeing the dedication and passion he has for the game day after day is just incredible. ”

Playing their 14th game as league leader to open the season, the Canucks were unable to keep up with the rested Leafs and lost 5-2 with 2:04 to the end of the second when Nylander found Tavares for Toronto’s fifth captain.

Spezza completed his hat-trick at 4:34 of the third, bypassing Vancouver defender Alexander Edler, before hitting his fourth turn in addition to Demko.

“ This is vintage Spezz right here, ” said Marner. “ Some of those shots and goals and moves he’s making are vintage. ”

The Canucks regained a power play at 8:14, when Miller beat Andersen with his third, but Marner made it 7-3 with his sixth at 11:37.

Wayne Simmonds of Toronto and Jordie Benn of Vancouver dropped their gloves in an animated fight with three minutes remaining, setting the table for the rematch in less than 48 hours.

“ We are a rested team playing against a very tired team that had a very difficult schedule, ” said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. “ I hoped we were very good, make it difficult in Vancouver.

“ Of course the challenge here now is to regroup and do it again. ”