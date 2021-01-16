Maple Leafs are a joke

First period

The first period started out very warm. The first five minutes of action were characterized by strokes not shown and board battles that really didn’t get anywhere. The Leafs had more territorial control, as you would expect against a quality team of Senators, but failed to turn that into great chances.

About seven minutes later, the Leafs have a break while Derek Stepan fires the puck out of the game in his own zone, and they get a game of strength. The Leafs seem to be persisting with the power play units spread out, breaking the charged unit we saw under Keefe last season. The Tavares / Nylander unit managed the first 45 seconds, with the Matthews / Marner group finishing. The latter seems better than the former, as he managed to maintain great possession of the ball in the offensive zone. However, Matt Murray prevents the only real chance they generate, a one-timer for Matthews out of a mess.

Shortly thereafter, Cedric Paquette holds Alexander Kerfoot, and the Leafs have another power game. And this time, the Leafs score! Nylander passes it to Tavares at the bumper mark, which deceives the defender by holding for a hit, instead of just one. Tavares kicks and the rebound appears perfectly for Hyman to hit the net. 1-0 Leafs.

Matthews’ line went out for the next round, and as we saw in the Blue / White scrimmage, they are great at recovering the offensive zone’s puck. This led to a shot by Marner from a Matthews pass, but it is unstable (to say the least).

Tim Stützle was quiet (hard to blame, given the Leafs’ power moves), but he pulled a penalty for Travis Dermott. The strength game led to Frederik Andersen’s first real job in the game, and he handles it skillfully. The Leafs politely gave him another chance to demonstrate his dexterity, as Joe Thornton caught Thomas Chabot with a tall stick with about two minutes left.

Hyman managed to escape which he was unable to convert, and then the Leafs took another smaller bench for many men. This resulted in a one-minute 5v3 that senators needed about half to capitalize on. Drake Batherson finds Chabot on a one-timer, and he hits for Andersen. 1-1 game.

The rest of the period passes without incident, as the Leafs tried to kill the smaller bank.

In general, the score of 1-1 is relatively fair. The Leafs did not generate much in 5v5, and what they generated was almost entirely from Matthews’ group. However, senators generated even less. Both teams had reasonable chances through their power games and took advantage.

Second period

The second period started with Ottawa having a 40 second power play. However, the Leafs manage to kill him without any problems. It is important to note that Matthews had no PK time.

About five minutes later, the Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman line dominated senators for about 90 seconds. Because these are three, there were precisely 0 dangerous shots, but hey, it’s better than spending time in your own zone. The subsequent move, Justin Holl and Thornton somehow found themselves in a 2-on-1. Presumably shocked, Holl literally did nothing and the chance evaporated.

That said, the Leafs looked better in terms of territorial advantage and pressure in this part of the game. That said, they have yet to generate a great chance, especially when Matthews and his team are not on the ice.

But sometimes, you don’t need big chances to score. Alex Kerfoot connected one from the point, with Hyman and Mikheyev providing effective screens. 2-1 sheets.

Shortly after Kerfoot’s goal, the Sens created a crazy confusion in front of Andersen that did not inspire confidence in the Leafs’ ability to stop the game, but the puck stayed out. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the change that followed, in which a shot by Nikita Zaitsev from the right half-board is brought down by Brady Tkachuk. 2-2 game, and the Sens are not leaving silently.

Joe Thornton then showed some of the superlative skills he still has. He managed to box a Sen below the net and found a Matthews dart in front of the net. Matt Murray makes a great save to keep him tied. On the other hand, the Leafs are not so good at the goalkeeper.

Nick Paul made a good move to take the puck off the plates in the offensive zone, meeting Braydon Cobourn, who dropped him to Austin Watson. Your shot from the right circle goes down, and it’s 3-2 Meaning.

It’s a great shot, don’t get me wrong … but in a game where the Leafs have more chances, you would like Andersen to make a great save here.

The period went from bad to worse for the Leafs. In a delayed penalty, Chris Tierney hits the net while facing the wrong side. 4-2 senators and this is not ideal at all. Although I say the Leafs had more chances than Senators in general, they are not creating tons of offensive gold chances. And the few chances that the Sens are taking are basically right in front of the network, and a very high value.

With three minutes to go, the Leafs were given the chance to atone for some of their sins, with Chabot keeping the gate at bay. They caught? Reader, they didn’t. Instead, Nylander turned the puck in its own zone and Spezza scored a penalty as a result.

Toronto escaped the second without further damage.

Third period

Like the second period, the third started with Ottawa in power play and, like the second, nothing happens at that time. Two minutes later, Chabot took another penalty, this time for holding. However, Toronto failed to take advantage of the power game.

At this point, Keefe began to eliminate the blender, with Hyman coming up to join Tavares and Nylander.

After unprompted coverage by the Leafs, Brodie turns the disc behind its own net. Derek Stepan finds Batherson up front, and his kick results in a loose puck that Stepan hits. 5-2 senators.

The Leafs then loaded up their top unit power play with the five guys you would expect to see there. It was immediately worth it, as Tavares absolutely destroys a wrister in a broken play. 5-3 senators, and the Leafs have a glimpse of hope.

I have to be honest. The fact that when the chips fall, the Leafs take Vesey off the Tavares wing and play his top five players in the PP suggests that maybe they should do that from the puck drop, rather than waiting until their probability of winning is at one digit.

After Dermott froze the disk under literally zero pressure, he failed to clean the disk the next shift. As usual, the Leafs were terrible in their own area, which created a big chance for Erik Gudbranson, of all people. Andersen made a great save to keep him superficially close.

Nylander crowned a brutal performance by handing over the disc and then charging a penalty per stick to nullify any chance of a return. After a strong debut night, this was a game to forget.

Nothing happens in the rest of the game. I mean, maybe something happened, but I paid as much attention as the Leafs evidently do when they are south of their own blue line. Final result, 5-3 senators.

One thing I want to make clear here. The senators did not carry out a coup and grab. They are basically tied with a much worse team than on paper. There are universes where this performance has resulted in a victory for the Leafs, but Ottawa was by no means unworthy of the result here.

This third period is especially bad. Perhaps the Leafs deserved better in the first two frames, but they are in the position they are in. Having a third period in which you do not generate anything offensive in 5v5, losing against a team like the Senators is inexcusable. Just a terrible direct effort.