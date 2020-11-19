Manitoban fined nearly $ 1,300 for defying the public health order for masks

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government fined someone nearly $ 1,300 for breaking a public health order related to wearing masks.

According to the province, she handed the person a $ 1,296 ticket on November 17 in the Capital Region for violating requests that went into effect on November 12.

“In other words, the person stopped wearing a mask to cover the face, nose and chin while in an indoor public space,” said the province.

Manitoba is also reporting that it fined a company $ 5,000 for violating public health measures that went into effect on November 2.

Robin’s Donuts, located at 445 10th Street in Brandon, Man., He was fined on November 10 for not “taking steps to ensure physical distance between customers”.

The province recently handed several $ 5,000 tickets to Manitoba companies for defying public health orders. This includes Hyatt House Winnipeg Southwest, BA Robinson Co. Ltd., Goodlife Fitness in Brandon, a McDonald’s in Neepawa, Man., Town Center in Brandon, the Holiday Inn Winnipeg Airport Polo Park, Bar Italia Café, Pony Corral on Pembina Highway and the Hotel Pembina.

The province can fine individuals $ 1,296 for breaking public health orders, while companies can be fined $ 5,000.

On Wednesday, Manitoba health officials announced that they are imposing a new $ 298 fine on people who do not wear masks in closed public places.

“These are just those places where you are required under public health orders, so these are closed public places,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, director of public health for the province of Manitoba.

“Outdoors, we are under no obligation to wear masks, so in indoor public places, those who do not wear masks may be subject to a fine.”

– With files by Charles Lefebvre and Touria Izri from CTV.