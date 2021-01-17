Top News

Manitoba reports eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest in almost a week

It was the fourth time in the past five days that most new cases occurred in the northern health region, which continues to be hit hard by the virus, including Lynn Lake, Thompson and Garden Hill First Nation, leading to a disproportionate number of relative cases population size.

There are 3,081 active cases, including 887 in Winnipeg and 1,451 in the Northern health region, while 23,661 individuals recovered. There are 137 people in the hospital with active COVID-19, as well as 155 people in the hospital who are no longer infectious, but still need care, for a total of 292 hospitalizations, while there are 24 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 active as well as 15 people who are no longer infectious, but still require intensive care for a total of 39 ICU patients. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 769.

Laboratory test numbers show that 2,054 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of laboratory tests completed since the beginning of February 2020 to 452,157. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Outbreak update

An outbreak was reported at Lynn Lake Hospital on Saturday. The site has been moved to Critical (red) in the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System. It was the second outbreak reported at a health facility in northern Manitoba in a few days after one was reported at the Dauphin Regional Health Center on Friday.

The outbreak was declared closed at Seven Oaks General Hospital, 4U4-7 in Winnipeg.

