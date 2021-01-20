Manitoba reports 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, almost half in the north

Another 154 cases of COVID-19 occurred in Manitoba on Wednesday and six more people died of the disease, the province said in a press release.

Nearly half of these cases – 70 – are in the Northern Health Region, the statement said. This part of the province has been hit hard by outbreaks in several small communities in recent weeks.

The positivity rate for Manitoba’s five-day test dropped to 9.5 percent, while Winnipeg’s dropped to 6.7 percent, the statement said. This is the lowest test positivity rate in Winnipeg since October.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba also fell slightly on Wednesday, with 273 in the hospital and 36 in intensive care, the statement said.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s in the Winnipeg health region died. Four people linked to outbreaks across the province are also among the latest deaths: a man and a woman in their 60s, both linked to the Personal Care Home in Southeast Winnipeg, and two women in their 90s – one linked to the Holy Family Home of Winnipeg and another connected to the McCreary / Alonsa Health Center.

The update comes a day after the province released possible changes to public health orders that expire on Friday.

“Overall, our numbers are going in a good direction,” said Dr. Jazz Atwal, the province’s deputy head of public health, at a news conference.

It is important for the province to make careful choices about what could reopen on Friday, he said.

“We need our time to do this, to do it right, so we don’t have to go back and forth. Opening and closing, opening and closing is not something we want to do.”

The possible adjustments, which are being considered for all regions except the north reached, include allowing some small meetings and restrictions on eliminating what can be sold in stores.

The remaining new cases announced on Wednesday are in the Winnipeg health region (48), the Interlake-Eastern health region (18), the southern health region (10) and the Prairie Mountain Health region (eight) .

An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at the Deer Lodge Center in Winnipeg, Lodge 2 West, the statement said. The outbreaks at Fred Douglas Lodge in Winnipeg and Grandview Personal Care Home are over.

A previously announced case was removed from Manitoba totals because of a data correction, the statement said. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the province to 27,893. A previously announced death was also removed from Manitoba totals on Wednesday because of a data correction; Atwal said there were no further details available.

Of these, 23,968 people are considered recovered, the statement says, while 3,137 cases are still considered active, although health officials have said the number is inflated by an accumulation of data entry.

On Tuesday, 1,911 COVID-19 exams were done in Manitoba, bringing the total number of swabs made since February to 456,861.

In the meantime, aid is on its way to Garden Hill First Nation in northern Manitoba, after Federal Public Security Minister Bill Blair approved a assistance request Canadian Armed Forces to the community in dealing with an outbreak.