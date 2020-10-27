Manitoba has 184 new cases of COVID-19 on record, 2 deaths linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface hospital

Three more people died of COVID-19 in Manitoba, which reported 184 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, setting a record for most cases reported in the province in a single day.

Two of the deaths – a man and a woman, both in their 80s – are related to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, now the deadliest outbreak in a hospital in Manitoba since the pandemic began. His first death was announced over the weekend.

The third death reported on Tuesday – a woman in her 60s – is related to the outbreak of nursing homes in Parkview Place, which has already caused 19 deaths and is the worst outbreak in nursing homes in the province. On Monday, a Winnipeg Regional Health Authority official confirmed that the outbreak now extends most floors inside the asylum, with 121 infections among residents and employees.

In St. Boniface, 22 patients and 10 employees tested positive on Monday, the health official said.

On Tuesday, Victoria General Hospital said an outbreak announced last week at two of its family medicine units grew to 38 people, including 19 patients and 19 employees.

There are now 83 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19 – three more than on Monday – including 15 in intensive care.

The latest deaths bring the total connected to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 58.

The province’s current five-day test positivity rate – a moving average of the number of COVID-19 tests that tested positive – continued its record climb, reaching 7.5 percent on Tuesday, up from 7.1 percent on Tuesday. Monday.

Cases keep rising

The latest figures were released a day after Provincial Chief of Public Health, Dr. Brent Roussin, and Chief of Nursing Lanette Siragusa, warn that the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases is putting pressure on the province’s health system. . Also on Monday, Prime Minister Brian Pallister punished people who do what he called “stupid things” how to hold large meetings or not talk to health authorities about your contacts with known cases.

Public health officials in Manitoba have been trying for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially in the metropolitan area of ​​Winnipeg and the Northern Health Region, but the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have continued to break new daily records.

Winnipeg and neighboring communities have been on the restricted, or orange, level of the province’s pandemic response system for more than four weeks. The Northern Health Region switched to that level on Monday, reducing collection size limits and closing several deals, including entertainment venues and casinos.

The provincial government has fines more than doubled for people who do not comply with public health orders.

Of the 184 new cases announced on Tuesday, 144 are in the Winnipeg health region, while nine are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, eight are in the northern health region, four are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 19 are in the health region of the southern Region.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Manitoba to 4,532 since the start of the pandemic.

The provincial database programs that there are 2,238 active cases and 2,236 people recovered. However, Roussin noted that the number of active cases is likely to be inflated due to the accumulation of follow-up of recovered patients.

On Monday, 1,721 COVID-19 laboratory tests were completed.

More exhibitions

Manitoba health officials are warning of a number of possible new exposures to COVID-19:

