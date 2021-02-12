Lubricators finding mojo after almost perfect performance against Canadiens

EDMONTON – There is no such thing as a perfect game in hockey – and we’re not even talking about this crazy era of COVID and all the drama that preceded Thursday’s fall in Montreal.

Take any normal game. Search the game sheet very hard, you will always find a flaw or two.

But the effort the Edmonton Oilers made in Montreal on Thursday – a 3-0 win in which they were in control for 60 minutes – was the closest you’ll ever see to perfection in the regular season.

Missing front row winger Jesse Puljujarvi and reserve goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen due to the COVID protocol, with the start time delayed by one hour so that everyone could be tested again, the Oilers played at Montreal Canadiens which was, frankly, as good as Edmonton can be expected to participate in the final game of a four-game trip. Maybe as good as they can play – period.

“The trip was very good,” said moderate coach Dave Tippett of the 3-1 journey. “In Calgary (6-4 defeat), we got some positive things out of it, but not the score, obviously. We fought in Ottawa (we won two) … there are a lot of people contributing now. We are hanging around hockey games and doing enough to win. What I liked was that we didn’t give up many goals on the trip, this is our mentality now. “

The Oilers managed a third-tier goal (Jujhar Khaira), two more goals from the defense, a perfect goalkeeper from Mike Smith (38 saves), and were in no way taken by Connor McDavid (two assists), Leon Draisaitl (a powerplay assist each) or one to three powerplay. They have allowed three goals in the last three games.

“Everyone wants to contribute,” said Khaira, who has scored and scored points in four of his last five games (2-3-5). “The guys from the third and fourth lines don’t go to the game thinking they won’t score. They are trying to produce too. At most, we just take some of the pressure off the top guys who produce day after day. “

It was Edmonton’s third consecutive win and his sixth ‘W’ in the last seven games. With goals from Darnell Nurse and a burst of powerplay by Tyson Barrie that ended this one in Period 3, the Oilers now have five of the last six goals scored by defenders.

After a 3-6 start, the Oilers found their mojo, and their first contact with COVID literally had no effect on their nightly game performance.

“It is strange,” said Khaira, “but it is something that we have been preparing for and that can happen. Everyone knows that and for all of us it was still a game day. We were focused right when we got up and spent the day and prepared for the game as usual ”.

As for Puljujarvi, we are not sure of his status, unless he was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. The best scenario is that it was a false positive, and he could fly home this weekend after doing two negative tests. At worst, he is positive and will have to be quarantined for a while.

Stay tuned.

Livin ‘Right

Everything is going for Darnell Nurse this season. And we mean, EVERYTHING.

On Tuesday, he opened the scoring for the Oilers with a long, low slap that inexplicably passed under Marcus Hogberg’s cushions and club in Ottawa. Then, against the Canadiens, he saw Habs defender Shea Weber hit a Nurse’s rebound shot from his own defense partner and hit Montreal’s goal.

“He continues to mature,” said Tippett. “He’s getting extra minutes because of (Oscar) Klefbom’s situation, and he’s taking advantage. He is one of our leaders and you love it when one of your leaders supports him with his play ”.

The nurse played 24:38 and did one more. With the goal, he became the first defender of the Oilers to score six goals in the first 16 games of a season since Paul Coffey, about 35 years ago, in 1985-86.

When Tyson Barrie scored later, the Oilers took the lead in the NHL with 13 goals from their defenders.

It’s Smith … Mike Smith

IT’S OK. Raise your hand if you thought Mike Smith would return from injury and post a 2-0 record, an average of 0.50 goals conceded and a percentage of saves of 0.985?

Like, the puck must look like a beach ball now for the Oilers’ great goalkeeper, right?

“A little smaller than a beach ball, but I can see it very well,” he said. “I wanted to come back after a month and be very solid for the group. Much hard work was spent in the off-season. You want to go back and feel like you haven’t missed a beat. The first two games were very good for me. “

His most difficult job on a night of 38 saves may well have been the Canadiens’ first shot on target – a clear cut for Nick Suzuki. Smith frustrated him with his gloved hand and would not be beaten for the rest of the night.

“It’s great. It’s a 0-0 game at the time,” noted Smith. “It wasn’t the ideal start, but making a save there was very important for our group and we managed to score a few goals there and get a big win.”

Smith continues to look for new training methods and different ways to remain a viable NHL goalkeeper as his 39th birthday approaches next month. Someone should tell this guy that NHL goalkeepers shouldn’t get any better with age. Not when they’re approaching 40.

“I don’t agree with that,” said Smith. “I feel great. Every year I go home at the end of the year and discover little things that I can improve on. I am always looking for ways to improve. Until I lose that desire to improve and play a lot of time in this championship, I will continue playing and doing what can I do to help this team win. ”

Smith gave up a goal in six periods, a high-level bullet from his own defender, Adam Larsson. This was his 40th excluded career, something that only 45 NHL goalkeepers have achieved.