Left out of the COVID-19 salary increase, nurses from the ER in Manitoba say they feel abandoned by the province, the union

An ER nurse at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg is struggling to provide care for three patients with COVID-19.

Two of them are yelling at her. They want to get out of the ER. They are homeless. She is struggling to find a place in Winnipeg where they can isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman hurriedly left a personal care home, unable to breathe. The symptoms of COVID-19 are so severe that the nurse was told that the woman would die.

“You just look at him and think, ‘I can’t. I’m just one person,'” the nurse told CBC News later, through tears. “How do you decide where to go? How do you decide who to look after?”

She knew that if she didn’t stop the first two homeless patients from leaving the ER, they could spread COVID-19 in the community. She had no choice but to leave the elderly patient, she said.

“To know that someone was dying alone in a room, and there was no help – no one was with her. I’ve never had a day like that before, ”said the nurse.

“It still bothers me,” she said. “I just wonder if this was a member of my family.”

St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg in October 2020. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

CBC News interviewed 10 ER nurses working in and around Winnipeg – St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Center, Grace Hospital and Selkirk Regional Health Center – and say they feel abandoned by the Manitoba Department of Health and your own union. CBC agreed not to disclose their names because they fear losing their jobs for speaking out.

In December, the province signed an agreement with Manitoba Nurses Union to provide a temporary salary increase for nurses working in intensive care, COVID-19 wards and personal care homes. The emergency room nurses stayed out of business.

“THE [agreement] totally disregarded the emergency, “said a nurse.” Our union did not even recognize that this had happened. “

After that, more than 200 nurses in the emergency room signed a letter to the province and its union seeking further support. The nurses CBC News spoke to said these concerns were ignored.

They have now gone to the opposition’s NDP, as well as to the CBC, hoping the public will demand that the province do more to support them.

‘This place sucks your soul’

Emergency room nurses say they face serious risks of a pandemic, which the public may not be aware of.

Most patients enter the hospital through the emergency department. This means that ER nurses tend to screen, test and treat people for COVID-19 before being screened elsewhere.

And, unlike those who work in intensive care units (ICU) or COVID wards, emergency room nurses do not know if someone being rushed to their care has the virus or not.

They will do cardiopulmonary resuscitation without knowing whether the person they are trying to save is infectious, they said.

“They lowered their faces to give compressions to a patient. You are probably six inches from their face while doing this. So you are at very high risk,” said a nurse.

Some emergency room nurses with more than 12 years of experience say that they have never dealt with so many seriously ill patients at once – or with so much death.

When someone dies, nurses say they don’t have time to comfort families – they have to rush to the next emergency.

“It is heartbreaking to hear people suffer … I am ashamed of the way we care for their families,” said a nurse.

“This place sucks your soul,” added another.

I am ashamed of the way we care for these people’s families. – Winnipeg emergency room nurse

Many are now forced to work 16-hour shifts to ensure that the emergency department is staffed.

“Would you like to go to the emergency and know that 90 percent of the nurses are there in the 15th hour of work? I would not like to,” said one.

“It is not safe for patients.”

$ 6 extras per hour

The last time that nurses in Manitoba received a pay rise was four years ago – long before they were battling a pandemic.

The Manitoba Nurses Union has had no contract with the Department of Health since March 2017.

When the union signed a temporary salary increase for some nurses in December, it allowed the province to change these nurses’ assignments, shifts and workplaces to deal with the pandemic.

“As emergency departments are not currently an area where staff are being relocated, they have not been included in the [agreement]”, wrote a spokesman for the province by email.

Emergency room nurses say the deal is worth $ 6 an hour more – an increase they are happy to see their colleagues in other departments do, but say that all frontline nurses deserve.

The union said it tried to get emergency room nurses to be included in the salary increase, but the province said they had only a certain amount of funding.

ER nurses giving up

Emergency room nurses say they are now making difficult decisions about a job they love.

“For many days I wonder, do I still want to be an emergency nurse? This is really difficult,” said a nurse.

“We lost many of our excellent senior employees to take on other jobs, [because] they need not feel that they are failing as nurses in this profession, when in fact it is because we simply do not have the resources, “said another.

The NDP health critic said it could leave a lasting mark on Manitoba’s health care system as the pandemic continues – and for years to come.

“These are people who have tremendous training, education and commitment to do this job. So it is a big loss if and when they leave. And I know that the nurses are gone, ”said Uzoma Asagwara. “They have reached their breaking point.”

The province said it is making efforts across the system to ensure that nurses are supported, but has not given details about what they are.

“Nurses across the healthcare system are making valuable contributions to our fight against COVID-19 and we thank them for their professionalism and commitment to providing exceptional care during this unprecedented period,” wrote a spokesman for the province.

The 10 emergency room nurses said it was painful to hear the Manitoba government praise them in writing, but not to listen to their concerns or provide a clear plan to support them.

“Actually, we are not superheroes,” said a nurse. “In fact, we are just human, like everyone else. And we have a limit. And there is a limit to what a person can do.”