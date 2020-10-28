League of Legends: Wild Rift movie trailer revealed

To match League of Legends: Wild Rift’s move to the regional open beta, the Riot Games team has released an impressive cinematic trailer for the mobile game.

The trailer shows many of the champions available at Wild Rift as they face off to the sound of a remixed version of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” hit.

Players residing in regions currently served in the closed beta test will now have unrestricted access to the beta, allowing new players to download and participate without being approved.

IOS and Android app stores will have the game available for their users to download in the included regions, with more regions arriving in late 2020 and 2021.

Wid Rift offers mobile players an experience similar to that available on the League of Legends computer game with minor changes to help the game work better on a mobile device. This includes changes to the champion kits that work best with the control scheme, as well as changes to the gameplay that will have dramatically shorter game times than the players’ PC experience.

With COVID causing setbacks in Wild Rift’s development and launch, players in America will have to wait until 2021 before they can finally get their hands on the game.