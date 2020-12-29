Kirby Dach of the Chicago Blackhawks 4 to 5 months after wrist surgery

Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach could miss the next season after having a wrist surgery on Monday.

Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during a performance against Russia last week. Team doctor Michael Terry said Dach is expected to return to hockey-related activities in approximately four to five months.

Dach, who turns 20 on January 21, was injured in what looked like a harmless body check in the neutral zone in the third period last Wednesday. After the coup, the Canadian captain took off his glove, skated on the ice and went straight to the locker room in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dach was selected by Chicago with choice # 3 in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his debut season with the Blackhawks.

Dach’s injury is another hard blow to rebuild Chicago after Alex Nylander, another young striker, was operated on last week to repair a meniscal tear in his left knee. He can also stay away from lawns for the entire 2021 season.

Chicago reinforced its deepening by signing a $ 1 million contract for a year with the free agent center Carl Soderberg on Saturday. Soderberg, 35, scored 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports