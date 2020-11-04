Kanye West votes for himself in US election

TORONTO – Kanye West voted for the person he trusted most – himself – as an autonomous presidential candidate from Wyoming, where he has spent much of his time, the hip-hop artist documented in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it is for someone I really trust … me,” he said earlier in the day. in a tweet which won over 141,000 likes.

West later shared a close-up video clip on Twitter by placing his ballot in the voting machine, with “Kanye West” and “Michelle Tidball”, his choice for vice president, handwritten in the “Federal Offices” section. The rest of the vote it looked empty.

His choice of VP, Tidball, was described by Vanity Fair as a “biblical life coach” based in Wyoming.

Wearing a shiny blue sweatshirt and black pants, West also posted photos of himself in a voting booth and wearing a black mask with an “I voted” sticker on the shirt.

West, who once supported Republican President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy on Independence Day. He presented the papers in mid-July, but he missed the deadline to qualify to be on everyone’s ballot except 12 states. Mississippi, Iowa, Utah, Minnesota and Arkansas count among those where your name appears.

In states where his name is not on the ballot, support for West seemed low. He seemed to garner more votes where his name is listed, with initial results showing him behind Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen and Howie Hawkins of the Green Party. Thousands voted for him in Kentucky, for example, where he was fourth behind Jorgensen.

Meanwhile, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, lit up social media earlier in the day when users realized she liked a tweet from Kid Cudi that said, “Vote for Biden if you are real” and another tweet from Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s vice president choice.

“Kim didn’t even vote for Kanye”, a user tweeted with a tearful emoji.