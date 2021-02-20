Joe Biden to meet Justin Trudeau, from Canada, after ordering the Keystone pipeline | Joe Biden

Joe Biden will hold his first bilateral meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Tuesday, the White House said on Saturday.

The meeting, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, will aim to raise collaboration on shared concerns at a time when the relationship between close allies was strained by Biden’s decision to block the Canadian-backed campaign Keystone XL Pipeline.

In a statement, the White House said Biden and his cabinet will also virtually meet with Canadian ministers on a range of issues.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it would be “an opportunity for the two leaders to analyze joint efforts in areas of mutual interest, such as Covid-19’s response, climate change and the economic ties that unite our countries. also as the deep bonds between people we share.

“The President will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the United States and Canada as neighbors, friends and NATO allies, ”she said.

Trudeau called the US-Canada relationship “one of the strongest and deepest friendships between any two countries” and said: “It is built on common values, strong ties between our people and a shared geography … We will work together to end the Covid-19 is a pandemic and supports people in both of our countries. ”

Trudeau was the first world leader to congratulate Biden after the November elections and Canada is eager to turn the page on the Donald Trump era, when relations between the two countries became somewhat strained.

Although Biden has sometimes had lengthy connections with foreign leaders, his meeting in Canada will extend to lower-level meetings between cabinet ministers, as well as interactions with Mexico and several European allies.

Biden revoked a license for the Keystone pipeline, which would transport 830,000 barrels a day of carbon-intensive heavy oil from Alberta to Nebraska, on his first day in office last month, as part of a flurry of executive orders designed to curb climate change. .

Trudeau said Canada will seek exemptions from a U.S. effort to ensure that federal agencies buy products produced in the U.S. The measure of the United States may harm Canada, given the intensity with which the economies of the two countries are integrated.

Both countries are in a stalemate shared with China following Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies of China, under a U.S. arrest warrant.

Beijing detained and accused two Canadians of spying after the arrest of Meng, who remains under house arrest.