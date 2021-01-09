Top News

@JasonKenney on Twitter, a man from Virginia is listening to furious Albertans

by

EDMONTON – Jason Kenney is in the United States sending tweets about his office; not Alberta’s premier Jason Kenney, but a man who shares the same name and is renovating his kitchen.

“Someone said I had to do something about my closet and I was conveniently changing the hardware in my home’s closet, so I said, ‘I’m working on my closet,'” said Jason Kenney, who lives in Virginia.

American Jason Kenney describes himself as an addict to news, politics and social media, but thanks to his name, he is now also linked to Alberta politics

“I’m not as enlightened as I probably could be, but I’ve come a long way.”

He became more enlightened due to the international travel scandal involving MLAs and UCP employees, as more Albertans mistakenly sent furious tweets to Jason Kenney’s Twitter account in Virginia, rather than Premier Jason Kenney’s account.

“There are stereotypes that Canadians are all polite, apologetic and peaceful, which is largely true, but man, when you get into politics it can be just as controversial and hot as here,” says Kenney.

But instead of fueling the flames, Kenney tries to amuse himself with his wrong identity.

“Maybe it will make some people step back and calm down a little,” he says. “Because I was able to be a good sportsman about it, because the people I got involved with also practiced it.”

And Kenney, who has had his Twitter account @jasonkenney since 2007, says he has no plans to go back and change his name on social media.

“If I changed, no one else would drag me into Canadian politics,” he said. “I would be lost in the desert.”

READ  Akers runs wild, Newton stayed on the bench while Rams defeated struggling Patriots

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Watch SpaceX fly a prototype of its Starship rocket to the highest altitude yet

At some point today, SpaceX hopes to conduct a crucial test flight...
Read More

You may also like

League of Legends: Wild Rift movie trailer revealed

Teardown reveals major changes in iPhone 12 design to include 5G

Google Photos is ending free unlimited storage in 2021 – so what are your options?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *