Iran’s supreme leader: US must return to nuclear deal first | Nuclear power news

The Biden government said that, to restore the nuclear deal, Iran must first fulfill its commitments.

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says the United States should be the first to return to its commitments under the historic 2015 nuclear deal.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom – the three European powers that signed the nuclear agreement with the United States – also no longer have the right to establish conditions, since they reneged on their commitments first, he said.

“For a short time after the agreement, they temporarily lifted some of the sanctions, but then changed their mind and even increased the sanctions,” said Khamenei during a meeting with Air Force commanders.

“Therefore, they have no right to establish conditions for this. The side that has the right to establish conditions for the continuation of the JCPOA is Iran, because Iran has fulfilled all its commitments from the beginning, ”said Khamenei, referring to the nuclear agreement by its formal name, Joint Global Action Plan .

The supreme leader said Iran had set its terms for the deal, which it will not give up on.

“If they want Iran to return to its JCPOA commitments, the United States must lift sanctions completely. And not just verbally on paper. They must revoke the sanctions in action and we will verify, ”he said.

The Joe Biden government said that in order to restore the nuclear deal that its predecessor unilaterally abandoned in 2018, Iran must first restart compliance with all its commitments under the historic deal.

A year after former President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iran, the country has gradually reduced some of its commitments.

But in December, just after the great nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was blatantly murdered near Tehran, Iran stepped up its nuclear program and is now enriching uranium with 20 percent purity.

Last week, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, proposed that the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, could “choreograph” the steps of Iran and the United States to return to compliance with the nuclear agreement.

