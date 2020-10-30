IPhone 12 camera repair impossible without Apple’s proprietary tool

i solve this found that one iPhone 12 Repairing or replacing the camera cannot be done without access to an Apple proprietary tool that is only available to technicians authorized by the company.

The company says that this seems to prevent DIY repairs at home, as well as those made by third-party companies that do not have access to the online software tool …

i solve this discovered the problem when he tried to exchange iPhone 12 camera modules between phones. His suspicion was then confirmed by Apple’s documentation.

After extensive testing, comparing observations with various repair technicians and reviewing leaked Apple training documents, we found that the iPhone 12 camera is not entirely reliable when switched between iPhones. This latest flaw, along with indications from Apple’s repair guides, makes everything clearer than ever: Apple, by design or negligence, or both, is making it extremely difficult to repair an iPhone without your approval. This could be a bug that Apple will eventually fix. There is even precedent for the misbehavior of iPhone parts when exchanged between phones. But it is also possible that Apple is planning to block all unauthorized repairs of iPhone cameras and screens. Apple’s internal training guides inform authorized technicians that, starting with 12 and its variants, they will need to run the system setup application linked to Apple’s cloud to fully repair the cameras and screens.

YouTuber Taylor Dixon found the same thing.

The iPhone 12 camera, when transferred to another iPhone 12, appears to work at launch, but fails terribly in actual use. It refuses to switch to the ultra-wide camera, responds only to certain camera modes, and occasionally crashes and is completely unresponsive.

The problem was confirmed by an Apple training guide, which informs technicians that they will need to run the Apple Cloud-linked system setup application to perform camera repairs or replacements. This is a new requirement for the iPhone 12.

Although the document says that the tool is also needed for screen repairs, iFixit says that this is only partially true – the replacement screen works, but you receive a warning that it may not be original (although it is).

The same problem was previously seen with Touch ID and Face ID, as these modules are linked to the Enclave Seguro chip. It is unclear why the rear camera modules would need to be checked in the same way, and it seems that the controversy surrounding Apple’s attitude towards the right to repair.

