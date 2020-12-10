Investigation initiated after the visitor with COVID-19 exposes the residents of the Calgary nursing home

CALGARY – The province is investigating after a person infected with COVID-19 visited a relative in a long-term care home in Calgary and lied to the team about the test result.

The exhibition took place at AgeCare Seton, a retirement community in southeastern Calgary on December 7, according to a memo obtained by CTV News.

The letter says that the relative, who knew he was infected with the disease, visited a unit on the first floor.

The team screened the individual, but did not say that the test was positive recently.

As a result, all residents on the floor were tested for possible infection.

“The AgeCare Seton team and the COVID-19 operations team continue to work diligently to contain this outbreak and support the safety and well-being of all residents and employees,” writes the facility in the letter. “We are operating in accordance with our outbreak protocols, monitoring the situation closely and meeting regularly with the Medical Health Officer (MOH) and Public Health.”

An outbreak in the building was announced on December 8 and officials say two employees are sick. No resident has hired COVID-19 so far.

The news of the possible infection of residents shocked the relatives of other residents.

“It is beyond anything I can understand to happen,” said John McGrath, whose mother lives in the building. “It just baffles me that someone does that.

“It’s frustrating. I’m doing my best to stay healthy so that I can see my mom. With the new restrictions, we’re reduced to just one family member who can visit her each week.”

Thinking about it, he says that the person authorized for that resident was the same person who visited the building, knowing he was infectious and should be quarantined.

“You exposed employees who are working hard to take care of our family,” he says. “There are probably 300 to 400 people there. To go there deliberately and do something reckless like that – I don’t even have the words for it.”

Alberta Health claims to be aware of the situation at AgeCare Seton.

“The public health investigation is ongoing. Health officials are working with the operator to support the installation and ensure that all those in need are tested and isolated,” said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications at Alberta Health, by e- mail.

“Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is legally required to isolate for 10 days.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s medical director of health, said during the daily update on Wednesday that it is the responsibility of all Albertans to isolate themselves as soon as they receive a positive result from COVID-19.

“This individual is violating the legal order that requires them to stay at home and away from other people, except in matters such as obtaining tests. These individuals, if they intentionally violate this and, mainly, if they enter a very vulnerable environment, such as care intensive care homes or a long-term home, these individuals may be faced with penalties such as a fine or penalties, if applicable in that situation. “

Hinshaw added that it is also important to note that enforcement of the rules is not the only thing that the inhabitants of Albert need to keep in mind when considering the public health rules on COVID-19.

“You may be putting your (loved one’s) life and the lives of others at risk. This is not a time to take these things lightly. I would like to remind all of Albert’s inhabitants of the decisions they are making and the consequences of those decisions. “

CTV News contacted the Calgary Police Service, but officials say they have not been notified of the incident.

AgeCare Seton has not yet responded to a comment request.