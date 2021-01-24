In pictures: Massive demonstrations involve Russia Russia News

Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people in national protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent enemy.

The unprecedented demonstrations in more than 60 cities – in temperatures as low as -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) – highlighted how Navalny built influence far beyond the political and cultural centers of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In Moscow, some 15,000 protesters gathered in and around Pushkin Square, in the center of the city, where clashes broke out with the police and the protesters were dragged by police officers with helmets for police buses and detention trucks. Some were beaten with batons.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia, was among the prisoners.

The protests spread across the vast territory of Russia, from the island city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, in northern Japan, and the city of Yakutsk, in eastern Siberia, where temperatures plummeted to -50ºC, to the most people of Russia.

Navalny and his anti-corruption campaign have built an extensive support network, despite official government repression and being routinely ignored by state media.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from alleged nervous agent poisoning that almost killed him, which he attributed to the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the charge.

Authorities say his stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal conviction, while Navalny says the conviction was on fabricated charges.