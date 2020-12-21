If your Cyberpunk 2077 save file gets too large, it can be corrupted

I can barely go anywhere on the internet without seeing one more wild, Hilarious, or completely strange bug in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a buggy game, and the CD from developer Projekt Red has already released two corrections to try to solve some of the problems. A problem that is beginning to emerge, however, is not at all funny: some players are reporting that their Cyberpunk 2077 saved files are corrupted if they exceed a certain file size (by Eurogamer)

If your Cyberpunk 2077 saving is corrupted, you will apparently see this warning when trying to load the game: “the saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded”. This is what it looks like:

Although it is not clear what may be causing the corruption of the saved files, it appears that this can happen when the saved ones reach 8 MB in size. Crossing that 8MB limit is when the saved file gets corrupted for a Redditor, in your tests. There are also several people on the CD Projekt Red forums communicating This one their Saved files of 8 MB + are corrupted.

In a GOG.com support document about the corrupted save prompt, CD Projekt Red says that “Unfortunately, the rescue is damaged and cannot be recovered.” To avoid seeing the prompt, the company recommends using an older save and “keeping a smaller amount of items and craft materials”.

Theoretically, if your Cyberpunk 2077 the saved file is larger than 8 MB, you invested dozens of hours in the game and collected many items. If I had a corrupted save in part because I took too many things (in a game that full of garbage with things to pick up), I know I would be extremely disappointed.

The CD Projekt Red says that the file size limit for saving “can be increased in one of the future patches” in the GOG.com support document. But even if that increase happens, the saved files that are corrupted will remain so, says the document. If you it is experiencing corrupted saves, a moderator of the CD Projekt Red’s official Cyberpunk 2077 forums offered some suggestions on how to upload backup saves that you can try.

The studio Prometheus to release two big patches for Cyberpunk 2077 next year: one in January and one in February. The company may make changes to these patches to help prevent files from being corrupted. CD Projekt Red did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge.