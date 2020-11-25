Hurry! The $ 599 75-inch Black Friday TV deal won’t last long

Black Friday TV Offers are all about one thing: big savings on even bigger TVs. And that’s what we have here, as Best Buy has one of the best 75-inch TV deals we’ve seen.
Now, you can get the Hisense H6510G 4K UHD Smart Android TV 75 “for $ 599, which is $ 400 (also known as 40%) off! This is one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we’ve seen on Tom’s Guide, and that means it probably won’t last long, so buy it before going back to Black Friday Offers drawing board.
Black Friday TV offer: 75 inch 4K Hisense TV
Hisense 75 “4K Android TV: it was $ 999 now $ 599 at Best Buy
You can broadcast whatever you want with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV, and this Black Friday TV deal will help you save $ 400! Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards more Virtual DTS: X means your programs and movies will look and sound great.See Offer
In terms of specifications, the 75 “Smart Hisense H6510G 4K UHD Android TV is quite capable. 3 HDMI inputs mean you can connect a cable converter, game console and streaming converter at the same time (or multiples of the two last if you cut the cord).
It also has many applications, thanks to Android TV. This includes everything from Disney Plus to YouTube TV and even HBO Max (which Roku doesn’t have yet).
You are also receiving support for Google Assistant (which is integrated) and Amazon Alexa. More? It includes a remote control with voice capability, so you can search for applications, adjust the volume and inputs and find your favorite programming with your words.
All within a larger screen than most houses have ever seen!
Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for all the best Cyber Monday Offers also, since some retailers are starting this sooner than ever.
