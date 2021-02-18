How to watch NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance making a historic landing today

Perseverance is the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world and will be in search of ancestral microbial life

NASA's scientific rover, Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever shipped to another world, crossed the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, its first stop in a search for traces of microbial life on the Red Planet. Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into cheers and cheers when radio signals confirmed that the six-wheeled rover had survived the dangerous crash and reached its target zone inside the crater. de Jezero, site of a long-gone Martian lake bed. The robotic vehicle sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 472 million kilometers before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 19,000 km per hour to begin its approach to land on the planet's surface. The spacecraft's self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of maneuvers that NASA dubbed "the seven minutes of terror" remains the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic space flight. "It really is the beginning of a new era," said NASA associate administrator for science, Thomas Zurbuchen, earlier in the day during the NASA webcast about the event. The landing represented the most risky part of a two-year effort, $ 2.7 billion, whose main objective is to look for possible fossilized signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars about 3 billion years ago, when the fourth planet on Earth Sun was hotter, more humid and potentially hospitable for life.

Scientists hope to find bio-signatures embedded in ancient sediment samples that Perseverance was designed to extract from Martian rock for future analysis on Earth – the first specimens collected by humanity on another planet. Two subsequent missions to Mars are planned to retrieve the samples and return them to NASA in the next decade. Thursday's landing was a triumph for the United States, exhausted by the pandemic, in the grip of the economic dislocation caused by the public health crisis of COVID-19. NASA scientists have described Perseverance as the most ambitious of the nearly 20 US missions to Mars since the Mariner spacecraft passed in 1965. Larger and packed with more instruments than the four Mars rovers that preceded it, Perseverance was designed to build on earlier discoveries that liquid water was already flowing on the Martian surface and that carbon and other minerals altered by water and considered precursors of the evolution of life were present. Perseverance's payload also includes demonstration projects that can help pave the way for eventual human exploration of Mars, including a device to convert carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure oxygen. The box-shaped tool, the first built to extract a natural resource for direct use by humans from an extraterrestrial environment, can be invaluable for future human life support on Mars and for the production of rocket propellant to take astronauts to House.

Another experimental prototype made by Perseverance is a miniature helicopter designed to test the first controlled and motorized flight of an aircraft on another planet. If successful, the 1.8-kg helicopter could lead to aerial surveillance of distant worlds at low altitudes, officials said. The bold nature of the rover's descent to the Martian surface, in a location that NASA described as tempting to scientists and especially dangerous for landing, was an important achievement in itself. The multi-stage spacecraft carrying the rover rose to the top of the Martian atmosphere at almost 16 times the speed of sound on Earth, angled to produce aerodynamic lift while the thrusters adjusted their trajectory. A supersonic parachute insufflation slowed the descent further, paving the way for the launch of a rocket-powered "sky crane" vehicle that flew to a safe landing spot, lowered the rover with moorings and flew to fall a distance safe. Perseverance's immediate predecessor, the Curiosity rover, landed in 2012 and remains in operation, as does the stationary InSight probe, which arrived in 2018 to study the deep interior of Mars. Last week, separate probes launched by the United Arab Emirates and China reached orbit on Mars. NASA has three Mars satellites still in orbit, along with two from the European Space Agency.

