How to sign up for Diablo 2: Resurrected’s Technical Alpha

Yesterday, during an online BlizzCon, the long-awaited remastering of Diablo 2 was revealed. It is the latest in a series of classic Blizzard remasters (this one worked by Vicarious Visions), and may prove to be the most popular of all, given the addiction (addiction) that players had with the game, including me.

The game was due to be released in 2021, although no specific date has been provided, so I expect more later in the year. But before that, there will be a Technical Alpha test for the game, and you can sign up to receive an invitation for it right now.

All you have to do is:

1 Go to this link here.

2. Log in with your Blizzard account

3. Click Opt-In

This is not a guarantee that you will receive an invitation, but at least you are on the list of potentials now. And while you can pre-buy the game now, doing so also doesn’t give you an alpha invitation.

The trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected is below, which looks like a sharper version of the original. Perhaps dated, but keep in mind that this is not a complete remake, just a remastering of a 21-year game:

Between that and the likely launch of Diablo Immortal this year, Blizzard will likely be making a lot of money from Diablo-related things that are no Diablo 4, although they showed a new class, Rogue, yesterday, a mix of Amazon, Demon Hunter and Assassin from previous games. It is likely that it will still take a few years for Diablo 4, and Blizzard hopes that these interim projects will help everyone until the game is released.

There is also no date for Alfa Técnico yet, so keep an eye on your email for the indefinite future for when these invitations can leave. Blizzard will likely announce it before that happens, and if you’re like the alpha of Diablo Immortal, don’t expect your progress to be taken to the final release of the game, so reduce your potential for creating equipment, so it won’t be lost in the void.

Let’s see what else we can see from Diablo before the event is over, but for now, we have some very interesting palliatives before Diablo 4 itself arrives. More to come, stay tuned.

