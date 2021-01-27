How other provinces are implementing the COVID-19 vaccine

WINNIPEG – Manitoba public health officials are due to launch a long-awaited distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, which may include a timetable for when the general population can expect an injection.

“If you know there is a plan and you know how it will be implemented, it will give you a lot more confidence,” said Dr. Dan Roberts, an ICU health sciences doctor.

The launch in other provinces may provide some clues as to what the Manitobans can expect.

British Columbia released its four-phase plan last week. Like Manitoba, health professionals, long-term residents and indigenous peoples in remote and isolated communities are the first priority.

Phase 2 includes people over 80 who have not been immunized in the first phase, indigenous people over 65 and vulnerable populations living in groups.

Phases 3 and 4, which are due to start in April, include mass immunizations and are mainly based on age.

Ontario launched a three-phase plan.

Phase 2 is scheduled to start in March and opens eligibility for essential workers and people with chronic health conditions. The Ontario government plans to start vaccinating the general public in August.

The Manitoba government said it would have released a schedule soon if it weren’t for the pause in vaccine shipments that affect the entire country.

“The delay (in the implementation) was so that we had time to review and ensure that nothing in our plan would be interrupted,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, chief medical officer for Manitoba Task Force COVID-19 on Monday.

CALL FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY

Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto, said that despite the delay, the province could have provided more details.

“(Determining) what week and what month we can expect, under the conditions, it is very difficult. But what draws attention in Manitoba is that it has defined (Phase) one and nothing more, ”said Bowman.

Roberts would also like to see more information before

The Winnipeg doctor has been pushing the province for more transparency in implementation and said he had a meeting with the new minister of health and elderly care, Heather Stefanson, last week.

Last weekend, Roberts visited the vaccine super site at the RBC Convention Center.

“I was very relieved to hear the real details of the plan they are working on and the actions they were taking.”

“At the end of the meeting they asked me for advice, I said, ‘give me a little transparency’. The medical community and the public need to hear what you are doing to do it. They are eager to see this government establish a solid foundation, to start over and launch the vaccine in a timely manner, ”he said.