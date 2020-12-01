High. sets new daily record with 1,733 COVID-19 cases, Dr. Hinshaw ‘alarmed’ at increase

EDMONTON – As the province continues to record daily highs of new cases of COVID-19, its chief physician is pleading with Albertans to be more vigilant to slow the spread before the holiday.

Medical Director of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced 1,733 cases of coronavirus on Monday, after provincial laboratories performed 20,499 tests in the past 24 hours.

Alberta now has 16,454 active cases of the disease, including 7,388 in the Edmonton area and 6,141 in the Calgary area.

The number of patients with COVID-19 also set new highs on Monday, with 453 Albertans, 96 of them in the ICU, now receiving care.

“Like all Albert residents, I am alarmed by the increase in the number of cases reported today and over the weekend,” said Hinshaw.

“I suspect that we will continue to see cases and hospitalizations increase in the coming days, while we wait for the impact of the restrictions that were announced last week.”

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney introduced new restrictions against meetings and closed deals until December 15, in an attempt to contain infections before the holiday season – a message that Hinshaw reiterated on Monday.

“The actions we all took this week will help define how the virus is spreading in the run up to the holiday,” she said.

“This week, we all need to be more vigilant than ever to limit our contacts with other people and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Sixteen percent of Alberta schools, or 376, have almost 1,500 cases of COVID-19, with 203 of them in an outbreak.

The government’s decision to have elementary and high school students learn online by January took effect on Monday, and Hinshaw expects school cases to drop soon.

