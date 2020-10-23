Heavy storms forecast for southern Ontario

Bad weather is moving towards southern Ontario on Friday night, with some regions under a special storm forecast, while several others are under a severe storm warning.

An earlier tornado warning for some regions, including Barrie and Orillia, has been canceled. These areas are now under severe storm alert – with the risk of a tornado associated with the storm, Environment Canada said in a statement.

The federal agency also issued a statement on Friday afternoon to the Toronto and Hamilton regions ahead of the heavy storms that are expected to arrive tonight.

Heavy heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected on Friday night for these cities, according to the statement.

“70 km / h wind gusts, brief torrential downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms.”

The storm is the result of a cold front moving east through the province and causing temperatures to drop.

The Durham, Peel, York and Halton regions are also currently experiencing severe storms.

Tornado warning canceled, but severe storm warning in effect

Although a tornado alert ended Friday night for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland and Coldwater, these regions are now under severe storm warning.

Harmful wind gusts and hail can be associated with these storms, along with brief torrential rains and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Even without the official tornado warning, the weather agency said the risk of a tornado remains for these regions.

“Take cover immediately if the threatening climate approaches,” the statement said. “Heavy hail can damage property and cause injury. Intense lightning is likely with any storm that develops. Remember that severe storms can produce tornadoes.”