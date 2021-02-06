Have you ever seen a ‘moon tree’? Where you can see a curious legacy of NASA’s Apollo missions, 50 years later

This image was taken in Galway, Tuam County. Ireland. Getty



Exactly 50 years ago, this weekend, Apollo 14 left From the Mauro crater on the surface of the Moon to begin the three-day journey back to Earth in his “Kitty Hawk” spacecraft.

In addition to 43 kg of lunar rock, the crew brought home something largely lost in history – “Trees of the Moon”.

What was Apollo 14?

Apollo 14 – the third manned mission that landed on the Moon – is best remembered for its commander Alan Shepard playing golf on the moon.

The first American to enter space a decade earlier, he became – at 47 – the oldest person to walk on the Moon.

But have you heard about Apollo 14’s “Moon Trees”?

A Moon Tree sycamore planted at Mississippi State University in 1975 is the mother tree of many … [+] second generation trees called half moon trees. NASA / Will Bryan



What is a ‘Moon Tree?’

Housed in the luggage of Command Module Pilot Stuart Roosa – who orbited the Moon while Shepard and Lunar Module Pilot Edgar Mitchell walked on its surface – was a canister containing about 500 seeds of maritime pine, sweet gum, brazilwood, Douglas fir and sycamore.

Roosa had worked as a “smoke jumper” – a firefighter who parachuted into remote forest fires to become the first line of defense – and wanted to honor the United States Forest Service.

The idea was to see what effect weightlessness would have on seeds. After orbiting the Moon 34 times and returning to Earth, the seeds germinated in about 420 seedlings. In 1975-76, they were offered to schools, universities, parks and government offices in the United States.

Then the “Moon Trees” were lost.

Where are they now?

Moon trees have been planted in the United States and worldwide. NASA



Where are the ‘Moon Trees?’

Roosa’s “Moon Trees” are evasive. In fact, the locations of only about 56 live “Moon Trees” are known (and 13 died, including a loblolly pine in the White House).

There is a “Moon Tree” near you? The locations are incredibly random – they include police stations, scout camps and forest service offices (as well as Brazil, Japan and Switzerland). Those connected to the US space program include:

A sycamore at the Goddard Space Flight Center, Maryland.

A sycamore at the entrance to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

A loblolly pine on the grounds of NASA Johnson Space Center, Florida.

Five plane trees and two pines at the US Space and Rocket Center, Alabama.

Many of them have a commemorative plaque on them –like this—And many of them spawned “Half Moon Trees”.

Thomas Elias (L), Director of the US National Arboretum and Alan Ladwig (R), Senior Advisor to the … [+] The NASA administrator removes dirt during the planting of a tree in honor of Earth Day and the 40th anniversary of the NASA Apollo Program on April 22, 2009 at the National Arboretum in Washington, DC. The tree was grown from a second generation seed from seeds flown to the moon and returned to Earth by the Apollo 14 crew in 1971. AFP PHOTO / Tim Sloan (photo credit must be TIM SLOAN / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images



What is a ‘Half Moon Tree?’

“Half moon trees” are trees grown from the seeds of “Moon trees”.

There are 24 “Half Moon Trees” known in the United States, including one at Arlington National Cemetery, planted in 2005 on the 34th anniversary of the fall of the Apollo 14 mission.

Another was planted at the National Arboretum in Washington, DC in honor of “Earth Day” and the 40th anniversary of the Apollo Program at NASA on April 22, 2009 (photo above).

“The historic voyages of the Apollo program involved bold exploration and incredible scientific discoveries,” said Brian Odom, NASA’s chief historian. “Apollo 14 included the widest range of scientific experiments up to that point in the program.”

“But in the case of Roosa’s ‘Moon Trees’, it was what the astronauts took with them on their lunar journey that left an indelible mark on the Earth’s landscape.”

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.