Google Photos is ending free unlimited storage in 2021 – so what are your options?

Google did it again. He is closing one of the most popular features in his product universe: Google Photo’s free unlimited storage. The company said it will end this service as of June 1, 2021.

After that date, all uploaded photos will count towards your free 15 GB data limit. However, all photos uploaded before June 1 next year will still be available in the free unlimited storage option.

Google Photos, which has more than 1 billion users, offers unlimited free storage for high quality photos (read: compressed) for users on all platforms. So it was easy to just enable the option to go back and sync with that quality setting and leave your photos uploaded to the cloud without any storage worries. I trusted him to back up photos of all the Android and iOS devices I have used over the years.

The company said Photos hosts more than 4 trillion photos and videos, with users uploading 28 billion every week. He added that while media uploads count towards their free 15 GB data limit, 80 percent of users will not reach that limit for 10 years.

The images compressed in Google Photos take about 1 to 4 MB of space. So you can easily squeeze more than 300 photos per GB. So with Gmail and Drive storage, you’ll still have plenty of space for lots of photos. You can check your current Google Photos storage consumption on here.