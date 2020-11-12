Google Photos is ending free unlimited storage in 2021 – so what are your options?

Google did it again. He is closing one of the most popular features in his product universe: Google Photo’s free unlimited storage. The company said it will end this service as of June 1, 2021.

After that date, all uploaded photos will count towards your free 15 GB data limit. However, all photos uploaded before June 1 next year will still be available in the free unlimited storage option.

Google Photos, which has more than 1 billion users, offers unlimited free storage for high quality photos (read: compressed) for users on all platforms. So it was easy to just enable the option to go back and sync with that quality setting and leave your photos uploaded to the cloud without any storage worries. I trusted him to back up photos of all the Android and iOS devices I have used over the years.

The company said Photos hosts more than 4 trillion photos and videos, with users uploading 28 billion every week. He added that while media uploads count towards their free 15 GB data limit, 80 percent of users will not reach that limit for 10 years.

The images compressed in Google Photos take about 1 to 4 MB of space. So you can easily squeeze more than 300 photos per GB. So with Gmail and Drive storage, you’ll still have plenty of space for lots of photos. You can check your current Google Photos storage consumption on here.

Google Photos storage counter

Since uploading your photo from next June, it will count towards your storage limit. You can regularly check which photos you want to keep. Fortunately, Big G said it will launch a new storage management tool for Google Photos next year, so you can easily clean up images that might not be worth it.

Google Photos will launch a new storage management tool in 2021

If you still need more storage, you’ll need to pay. If you use multiple devices, it may still make sense to use Google Photos by paying for extra storage through Google One subscription. Plans start at $ 1.99 a month for 100 GB of storage, and prices may vary by country. On a personal level, you can get plans for up to 2 TB of space.

For just storing photos, Flickr is an excellent service. It allows you to host 1,000 media items with a 200 MB file limit for photos and 1 GB file for videos. This is very useful if you are just backing up things taken from the phone’s camera. Alternatively, you can become a professional with an annual plan of $ 5.99 a month – and that gives your unlimited storage. Probably the best option if you take a lot of pictures with your phone and camera.

So there is Dropbox, which offers 2 TB of space for a $ 9.99 per month annual plan for individuals. You can check other plans on here. If you are deeply involved in the Apple ecosystem, it makes sense to get additional storage from iCloud after running out of the standard 5 GB space. Apple offers plans from $ 0.99 to 50 GB per month. You can check prices between countries on here.

Google Photos unlimited storage is a popular feature around the world. But free stuff doesn’t last forever. This decision by Google makes more sense than the relentless closure of products that included Inbox and Google Reader. In addition, it could also mean that other cloud storage providers have the opportunity to offer some incredible deals and get some customers out of Google.

