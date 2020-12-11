Gloomy Thursday in BC across Canada shows that the pandemic continues to escalate

Although there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel with news of a vaccine on its way to BC, the virus is not slowing down.

Proof of this are the 723 new cases and the record of 28 deaths announced at yesterday’s briefing.

The worrying number of deaths in a 24-hour period brings the total number of people who have lost their love for the virus to 587 since the pandemic began.

Vancouver Island added 10 new cases.

There have been 135 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, including Powell River.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that while the approval of a safe and effective vaccine is encouraging, we still have a long way to go.

She added that we do not want to back down, “as soon as we start this advance to the final stage of what has been an exhausting challenge”.

Across the country, Canada is not flattening the curve.

Federal health officials say that unless Canadians reduce their close contacts and pay close attention to public health restrictions, we may see between 90,000 to 135,000 new cases by Christmas day.

Even more dire are the modeling data that shows somewhere between 1,300 to 1,800 more deaths in the next two weeks, bringing the death toll to almost 15,000 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say the country is on a “rapid growth trajectory” and if we continue the way we are going, the pandemic will only get worse.