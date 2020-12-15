Getting a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t as easy as CD Projekt Red suggested

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying that dissatisfied players should return their copies of the game in a statement. This means that players are covered by the standard refund policies for both platforms, which, in the case of Sony, explicitly prohibit refunds if you have already started playing “unless the content is defective”.

The confirmation came from the company’s senior vice president of business development, Michał Nowakowski, in a investor call held on Monday night. “Microsoft and Sony have refund policies for each product launched digitally in their stores,” said Nowakowski. “Despite several articles that I saw that things are being defined only for us, this is not true – these policies are in place and have always been in place; they are not offered specifically to us. “

“They are not offered specifically to us.”

“Anyone who has purchased any title on the PlayStation network or at the Microsoft store can request a refund and, if done within certain limits, usually related to time, usage and so on, can request a refund,” he continued. “Our procedure here with Microsoft and Sony is no different than any other title released in any of these showcases.”

The investor’s call followed widespread reports that the game has serious performance problems on older consoles. Polygon reports that players have faced “crashes, frame rate problems, big pop-in and more”.

The confusion over refunds came after reports circulated that players claimed them for the game, despite having already downloaded and played it. 1 poster on Reddit reported that they received a refund from Sony despite playing “well over 10 hours” in the game, and other commentators said they had similar success. The reports have been remarkable since Sony official refund rules state, “If you have started to download or stream the purchased content, you will not be entitled to a refund unless the content is defective.”

Microsoft Ruleshowever, do not specifically mention not being able to refund a game after you start playing it. Instead, they set a window of 14 days after purchase, in which the customer may be entitled to a refund. We contacted Microsoft and Sony for clarification on their refund policies. Refund policies for packaged copies are governed by the individual store where the copy was purchased.

Then, on Monday morning, CD Projekt Red issued a statement suggesting that anyone who bought the game for PS4 or Xbox One could return their copy if they are not satisfied with the game. “If you are not satisfied with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can choose to refund your copy,” the statement read. It provided an email address for players to contact if they had any problems. This sparked speculation that CD Projekt Red had made a special deal to allow players to return the game, despite the usual rules.

We now know that this is not the case and it appears that many players discovered this when they tried to request refunds. Eurogamer reports that the players had mixed results when trying to request a refund from Microsoft and Sony. 1 user on Twitter posted images of a conversation with Sony customer support where the refund was declined.

In the same investor call, Nowakowski offered some explanations of how the game managed to launch with as many problems as on old consoles. The executive suggested that the team was very concerned with optimizing the game for “PC performance and next generation instead of current generation”, and added: “We definitely don’t spend enough time looking at this.” However, he denied that there was any undue pressure to release the game when they did.