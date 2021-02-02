Galaxy mergers can boost star formation and also turn it off

Galaxy mergers are beautiful landscapes, but ultimately deadly. In the middle of the collision, the combined galaxy will shine brighter than before. But that glory comes at a price: all the new stars consume all the available fuel, and the star formation comes to an end.

Our own galaxy, the Milky Way, will merge with our closest neighbor, Andromeda, in about 4 billion years. And our galaxy is not alone: ​​galaxies merge with each other across the universe, as evidenced by the plethora of galaxies caught in the act (so to speak) by our observations.

It is difficult to reveal the details of the fusion process and its effects on galaxies. We can’t watch a single galaxy fusion event in real time, because the whole thing takes hundreds of millions of years to complete. But we can observe different stages of the process from the multitude of snapshots that we can see.

A recent study of a merged galaxy, known as ID2299, he adds to the intricate portrait. As far as we can tell, when the galaxies first merge, it is a glorious sight: the formation of stars increases with all the collisions of gas clouds and extreme gravitational interactions. In short, merged galaxies can shine up to ten times more than they can individually.

But to make stars you need fuel in the form of cold gas reserves. And, unfortunately, the fusion event warms the galaxy in many ways. On the one hand, the central supermassive black hole feeds on new rounds of material brought into the nucleus. That feeding event triggers the release of intense amounts of radiation that floods the surrounding galaxy. On the other hand, all of these new stars include tons of large, hot and bright stars, which also flood the galaxy with high-energy radiation, especially when they transform into supernovae.

Together, intense heat and a lack of raw materials suppress the formation of new stars, and the fused galaxy eventually settles into galactic retreat, disappearing from the cosmic stage.

At least it was fun while it lasted.