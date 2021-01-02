Four killed in helicopter crash in northern Alberta

Four people died on Friday when a helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in northern Alberta.

An RCMP spokesman said on Saturday that it appears that the people killed were a couple and their children.

Spirit River RCMP was dispatched to respond to a call from a local emergency transmitter on a Robinson R44 helicopter in the Birch Hills County area, Alberta RCMP said in a press release on Saturday. Sgt. Shawn French said the call came around 8.50 pm local time on Friday.

“Upon arriving at the site, RCMP members confirmed that a helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field,” spokesman Sgt. Shawn French said in the press release. “The four occupants of the helicopter were confirmed dead as a result of the accident.”

French said he understands that the helicopter was privately owned. He said that at this time he had limited information about the people who died and was unable to provide their ages.

“The occupants, it appears to have been a family of four, two adults and two children,” he said.

Police say they have guaranteed safety at the accident site and are awaiting the arrival of the Transportation Board of Canada (TSB) and Occupational Health and Safety investigators.

In a statement, a TSB spokesman said two investigators were on their way to the scene and were due to arrive at 2 pm to start collecting information.

Birch Hills County is about 500 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.