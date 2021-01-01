First degree homicide warrants issued in the event of the sergeant’s death. Andrew Harnett

First-degree murder warrants were issued to two men in the sergeant’s death. Andrew Harnett.

Harnett died on New Year’s Eve after police said he was hit by a driver’s vehicle trying to escape a traffic stop.

Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, 17, are wanted in connection with the policeman’s death. Police say Muhammad was driving the vehicle that hit and killed Harnett.

The police took the unusual step of making a request to the youth division of the Calgary Provincial Court to identify the young people wanted in this case.

The Calgary Police Service said the incident occurred around 10:50 pm on Thursday in the Falconridge Boulevard and Falconridge Drive NE area.

“During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, hitting the policeman in the process,” the police said in a statement.

Nearby officers rushed to the aid of the hit officer as quickly as possible and were accompanied by paramedics.

“Despite the desperate attempts of his colleagues and EMS members, he died of his injuries” at the hospital around midnight, the statement said.

Police said they were looking for a copper-colored 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on the front passenger side. The vehicle also has noticeable hail damage.

“There is a major effort underway to locate and bring to justice those responsible for taking the life of one of our members,” says a police update released on Friday morning.

“Dozens of sworn and civilian members are working around the clock to track each lead and these efforts will not stop.”

WATCH | Calgary police identify the dead policeman as a sergeant. Andrew Harnett:

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed on the job when a driver fled the scene of a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. 3:33

Harnett, 37, joined the military 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

He is the 12th officer killed in the history of the Calgary Police Service, which dates back to 1878. The last officer who lost his life on duty was Const. Darren Beatty, who died in 2001 during a training exercise.

“The deep pain this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is immeasurable,” the police said in a statement.