First case of South African variant confirmed in Ontario, as the province reports 1,969 cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting its first case of the South African variant of the new coronavirus, also known as B1351, in the Peel region.

Ontario’s Medical Director of Health, Dr. David Williams, says the infected person had no travel history and had no contact with a person who was abroad.

“With the variant, it just tells you, we have to keep a close watch on our measurements, strong adherence to our case contact management,” he said on Monday during a provincial COVID-19 press conference. But he also said that the province is seeing some positive trends.

“We are encouraged by the data now; we are encouraged that perhaps our directions to stay at home and our measures are keeping the UK variants, and may be some of those other variants, under control,” said Williams.

Williams says the province has seen a total of 69 confirmed cases of variant B117, which was first detected in the UK. He says the cases are spread over several health units.

Average number of cases falling

In her update on Monday, the province’s Chief Medical Associate of Health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, told reporters that the seven-day moving average is 1,889 daily cases, which is a drop from previous weeks.

“Overall, there are reasons for some optimism. We are seeing some impacts from this blockade.”

Ontario is reporting 1,969 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 36 deaths after completing just 30,359 tests the day before.

The new cases include 886 in Toronto – which could be an excessive count due to a data entry problem, the province noted – 330 in Peel and 128 in the York area.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province had already administered 341,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest data from the province show 1,158 people hospitalized with the virus, with 354 people in intensive care units. Of these patients, 260 are on ventilators.

Another 2,132 COVID-19 cases were marked as resolved.

A home stay request for the entire province remains in effect.

230 LTC households in outbreak

A total of 230 long-stay homes continue to be outbreak, according to the province, with 14,616 resident cases and 6,020 employee cases. The province says an additional 14 residents died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,543 deaths since the pandemic began.

Roberta Place, the last long-term home to be devastated by an outbreak, said 61 people died on January 31. There are 120 cases of active residents and 67 cases of active employees, the facility confirmed on Monday.

The house is now facing a collective action proposal from residents’ families who claim that their loved ones were neglected by those in charge of keeping them safe.

The unproven statement of action submitted to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice alleges that Roberta Place, a long-term home in Barrie, Ontario, failed to take basic precautionary measures to protect against the new coronavirus 10 months after the pandemic was established. In Canada .

Expanding tests reaching schools

Ontario is expanding targeted COVID-19 tests and will allow councils to use student teachers to fill the supply functions as more schools reopen amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the changes at a news conference in Queen’s Park on Monday.

Provincial officials said earlier that targeted testing will be available at all public health facilities where students have returned to school. They said they expect Ontario to be able to run up to 25,000 lab-processed antigen tests and 25,000 on-site, rapid antigen tests per week.

The test will be voluntary and an option for students and staff, officials said.

In his announcement, Lecce also said that he is hopeful, but not sure, that the remaining schools will reopen on February 10. He said that local health doctors will have a say whether a particular region will move forward with the reopening of schools.

International traveler testing starts today at Pearson

International travelers will have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival in Ontario starting today, in an attempt to prevent contagious new variants of the virus from further infiltrating the province.

The provincial government announced the plan on Friday, the same day that the federal government announced a similar program that will take effect in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Doug Ford praised the Prime Minister for announcing the new federal testing plan, but said Ontario would conduct its own traveler tests until the start of the Ottawa program.

The trial order takes effect today at Toronto’s Pearson International airport and will also apply to crossings between the province’s land border with the United States.