FIFA 21 PS4 vs. Comparison of PS5 graphics

FIFA 21 is available the day before on next generation systems for fans who purchased the game in the current generation version. There are a number of game videos coming up, but most of them are not exactly capturing the beauty of the 4K game due to system limitations.

The Operation Sports YouTube channel not only found the right settings for 4K capture on the PlayStation 5, but also put together a video that compares the game side by side with the PlayStation 4 version.

Take a look at the video below:

