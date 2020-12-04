FIFA 21 PS4 vs. Comparison of PS5 graphics

Comparison of FIFA 21 graphics Credit: EA



FIFA 21 is available the day before on next generation systems for fans who purchased the game in the current generation version. There are a number of game videos coming up, but most of them are not exactly capturing the beauty of the 4K game due to system limitations.

The Operation Sports YouTube channel not only found the right settings for 4K capture on the PlayStation 5, but also put together a video that compares the game side by side with the PlayStation 4 version.

Take a look at the video below:

Initial impressions: the biggest differences

The tactile feedback on the PS5 controller remains a game changer, and this is especially the case in sports games. In FIFA for PS5, in addition to some resistance to the triggers when you control a tiring player, you can feel the noise of a large crowd erupting in one of the game’s huge stadiums.

It may be one of the most engaging uses of technology I have felt in almost three weeks of playing.

The visual differences are not so noticeable. Player close-ups generate some impressive details, but with playable cameras, updates are more difficult to see. Honestly, with a game like world football, that was to be expected.

The gameplay looks solid, but I can’t say that I’m feeling a big difference on that front yet.

However, I will improve the areas of the game that have been updated, and these will be my areas of focus in my next review.

Review is in progress

Expect to see a full review of the PS5 version of FIFA 21 by Monday, December 7th.