Facebook quietly launches cloud streaming service for Facebook Gaming

Facebook is working on a cloud streaming service that will grant instant access to selected titles through the Facebook application or in the browser.

The service will be integrated with Facebook Gaming and is now available in beta for a limited number of users. According to Facebook vice president of games Jason Rubin, more than 200,000 people have played on the nascent platform.

As it stands, users can access five titles through the service, including Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale, and WWE SuperCard, but Facebook plans to diversify this line as the platform continues to grow.

“It’s critical for us to start with latency-tolerant games so that we can provide a good experience for players on a variety of devices,” commented Rubin in a blog post. “For the purposes of our beta, this includes genres like sports, cards, simulation and strategy games.

“After all, these are cloud games, so even in latency-tolerant games, players may notice some flaws. Occasionally, we will show player rating cards and feedback forms to help improve the experience over time. “

Rubin also emphasized that Facebook will build the service slowly to avoid exaggerated promises and underdelivery, and noted that it was not designed to compete or replace more robust offerings like Stadia and xCloud.

“Streaming cloud games to the masses still has a long way to go and it is important to embrace the advantages and reality of technology, rather than trying to exaggerate where it will be in the future,” he continued.

“They were [also] no trying to replace your favorite gaming hardware. We love console and PC games and both formats will exist for a long time. We believe that cloud games will increase – not replace – the options for getting into big games. “

Notably, the VP also addressed the issue of bringing cloud games to iOS and suggested that while Facebook wants to venture out on the platform, the recently revised App Store guidelines it can be a very big obstacle.

“Even with Apple’s new cloud gaming policy, we don’t know if launching on the App Store is a viable path,” he continued. “’Of course there is always an open Internet’, so mobile browsers can end up being an option, but there are limitations to what we can offer in Safari.

“Although our path to iOS is uncertain, one thing is certain. Apple treats games differently and continues to exercise control over a very precious resource.”

You can hear more from the Facebook VP on Facebook Games Blog.