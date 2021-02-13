Facebook is building a fitness-focused smartwatch

Facebook wants more data about its users and is developing a smartwatch to collect as much health information as it can.
The information first reported on the social network smartwatch company, noting that the watch will run Android. It is not clear whether this means it will work The Google Wear OS platform, Yet. Facebook could be working on your own operating system for future hardware projects, then the smartwatch can use that.
In addition, Facebook’s clock would have access to the internet through a cellular connection and would not need a smartphone. In addition, the watch will offer messaging, health and fitness features, all of which are compatible with existing Facebook platforms.
Gizmodo notes that Facebook is likely to leverage connections to its existing platforms as a way to outperform competitors such as Fitbit or Apple. For example, the Facebook watch allows users to follow their workouts with friends or contact the coach.
Facebook also has plans to make the watch compatible with other companies’ health and fitness products, such as Peloton, as well as launching versions that can interact with Facebook’s future hardware projects, such as augmented reality glasses.
The social network reportedly plans to launch the first version of the smartwatch next year, with a second-generation model coming in 2023. In addition, the company plans to sell the watch at about the cost of production.
Considering Facebook inclination towards privacy issues, it should be clear why transferring data to the company – especially health data – is a bad idea. There are many unknowns about the clock, and while the report suggests that Facebook is at an advanced stage of development, it may never be released. If it comes out, I don’t see the Facebook watch becoming a big hit.
Source: The information, Gizmodo