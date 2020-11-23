Employees at two Manitoba Liquor Marts test positive for COVID-19

WINNIPEG – Two employees at different Liquor Marts in Manitoba tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, it was announced that an employee of Winnipeg’s biggest Liquor Mart had the virus.

In a press release, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed that a worker at Grant Park Liquor Mart was notified of a positive test result on Sunday.

The store closed on Sunday with a sign that said it was temporarily closed for unscheduled cleaning.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the employee is in isolation and has been on the job for the following days:

Wednesday, November 18, between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm

Thursday, November 19, from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Friday, November 20, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm

The Crown corporation said the employee developed minor symptoms during the last shift.

According to the store’s website, the Grant Park Liquor Mart boasts the largest selection of alcoholic beverages in all of Manitoba and has the only “Distinctions” Room in the province: a glassed-in room with exclusive wines and spirits.

POSITIVE CASE IN STEINBACH LIQUOR MART

Shortly after notifying the public of a case in Winnipeg, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries also announced that an employee of Steinbach Liquor Mart had also tested positive for the virus.

The employee showed no symptoms during work, but they became symptomatic shortly thereafter.

The Crown corporation said the employee is also in isolation and has worked for the last time:

Tuesday, November 17th, from 8 am to 4 pm

Wednesday, November 18, from 8 am to 12:30 pm

The store is undergoing an additional complete disinfection, in addition to the cleaning measures already implemented.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said that both employees followed all safety protocols, such as wearing masks and physical distance.