Elaine Chao resigns as transport secretary after riot

She is the first Cabinet member to leave after President Donald Trump’s response to a crowd of his supporters violating the United States Capitol.

“It was the greatest honor of a lifetime to serve the United States Department of Transportation,” she tweeted on Thursday.

In a statement to the agency he led, Chao wrote that he would resign on Monday and was “deeply concerned” about events at the Capitol building.

“I am tremendously proud of the many achievements we have been able to achieve together for our country and I will never forget the commitment you have to this Department and the United States of America,” continued his statement.