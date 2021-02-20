Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (02/19/2021)

One victory less, one victory ahead. Final score: 2-1 Oilers

The last time these two teams played, the Oilers played well enough and scored enough to win the game, but were unable to make the necessary defenses to make it happen. I was frustrated, you were frustrated, and the fact that the boys left points on the board in a game that can be won still irritates me two weeks later. For the second round, I was looking for the Oilers to hit the ice with the same pace we saw in the series against the Jets to try a quick start against a team that has been fighting at the start of games recently. The Flames have been under some pressure in the south after losing two of the last three games, and I saw this as an excellent opportunity for Edmonton to kick another team while they are lost and grab the first two points from the back-to-set back. If they could compete against the Flames as they did against Peg, then we would be having fun on a Friday night. Even if it didn’t necessarily happen, we learned that Oilers can come up with a different one to win when they need it.

With an early goal from Jesse Puljujarvi to get the ball rolling, the Oilers paved the way for the start they wanted and had Flames on their tail with an opportunity to increase the advantage. As an added bonus, Mike Smith looked like he was also ready to handle his business and the combination was enough to calm the pre-game nervousness. But despite the opening hole, Calgary was not about to roll and die or make things any easier, and the Flames began to balance the tides with some chances of quality as the period passed. The comings and goings continued a little more throughout the second period, with both sides even exchanging goals in quick succession in the final moments of the frame, leading me to believe that this thing would go down the drain. With 20 minutes to go, the Oilers had a chance to return to a winning streak and also create a space between them and the playoff cut line. To their credit, the Oilers didn’t seem to have any interest in giving up the leadership, as they fought things defensively and limited many of Calgary’s chances abroad, and it was the kind of defensive effort that deserved the end result.

While this may not have been the most exciting battle in Alberta that any of us have ever seen, the most important thing is that the good guys ended the night with two points on the bench. I don’t know about you, but I will win a boring victory over an emotional defeat any day of the week.

The wrap …

THE GOOD SIDE

Jesse Puljujarvi he continued his incredible run with a goal in the first period (1-0) after an attacking Barrie found him camped in the slot and fed the great Finn with a perfect pass to his wheelhouse. Puljujarvi now has five goals in his last seven games, and I can’t wait to see how high this boy can fly.

he continued his incredible run with a goal in the first period (1-0) after an attacking Barrie found him camped in the slot and fed the great Finn with a perfect pass to his wheelhouse. Puljujarvi now has five goals in his last seven games, and I can’t wait to see how high this boy can fly. Gaetan Haas appreciation post! You know I was excited to see Haas rewarded with his first goal of the season (2-0) after he found his own rebound close to the net and beat Rittich. In addition to this goal being a vote of confidence for us at Team Haas, what I liked most was that it was another goal scored by someone other than the usual suspects. Depth is important and I’m here for that.

appreciation post! You know I was excited to see Haas rewarded with his first goal of the season (2-0) after he found his own rebound close to the net and beat Rittich. In addition to this goal being a vote of confidence for us at Team Haas, what I liked most was that it was another goal scored by someone other than the usual suspects. Depth is important and I’m here for that. Mike Smith it’s always a trip, because you don’t know if you’re going to get a solid defense or a night that basically ends before the end of the first period. Most of the time, he’s been excellent since returning from IR, but that tough fight against last week’s Jets is still on my mind, making this start against the Flames even more stressful. Tonight, Mike Smith was fantastic and although he was not too busy, he made many great saves to provide the necessary foundation to achieve this victory. Smith ended the night with 20 saves and 0.952% save.

it’s always a trip, because you don’t know if you’re going to get a solid defense or a night that basically ends before the end of the first period. Most of the time, he’s been excellent since returning from IR, but that tough fight against last week’s Jets is still on my mind, making this start against the Flames even more stressful. Tonight, Mike Smith was fantastic and although he was not too busy, he made many great saves to provide the necessary foundation to achieve this victory. Smith ended the night with 20 saves and 0.952% save. Nurse Darnell he played a stunning 30:01 tonight and gave an assist, a hit, four blocks and ended up with a +1 rating. Nurse monster game.

he played a stunning 30:01 tonight and gave an assist, a hit, four blocks and ended up with a +1 rating. Nurse monster game. The Oilers won another game without McDavid or Draisaitl registering a point!

I thought Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played a very good game defensively, specifically when he was called to kill the penalty. Throughout the night, Nuge was a filthy record thief and I wanted to shout at him for his efforts on the defensive side of the record.

played a very good game defensively, specifically when he was called to kill the penalty. Throughout the night, Nuge was a filthy record thief and I wanted to shout at him for his efforts on the defensive side of the record. Suddenly, Alex Chiasson is discreetly putting some point on the board. The veteran striker now has four points (2G, 2A) in his last five games.

is discreetly putting some point on the board. The veteran striker now has four points (2G, 2A) in his last five games. The penalty was very good for the Oilers tonight and they reached three major stops at times when the Flames were desperate for a goal.

Milan Lucic didn’t score!

The Oilers overtook the Flames by a margin of 25-21.

THE PALMERS FACE

Rasmus Andersson cut the Oilers’ advantage in half (2-1) with a straight shot from the slot after Johnny Gaudreau found him with a perfect pass behind the cover. Andersson had plenty of time and space to do a well-aimed shot and was not fooled by the chance.

If I’m going to undermine a little bit, I still think the Oilers are missing a lot of chances to hit the record.

Lately, I have felt that powerplay has struggled a bit because the boys have lost some quality chances to kick in for an extra pass that may or may not work. When PP is simple, the job is done and this is what I wanted to happen when Flames was caught cheating. Unfortunately, I didn’t get what I expected, as the Oilers didn’t get two chances with the man’s advantage.

You know how much I love victories in head-to-head matches and I didn’t like seeing that the Oilers won just 46% of them.

I wonder if Dave Tippett would like to test Kyle Turris on the wing, because I have to admit that I prefer to have Gaetan Haas at that point right now.

NB reports 7 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

