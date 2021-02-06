Durant de Nets was eliminated from the defeat against Raptors due to health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was pulled from Friday’s 123-117 defeat by the Toronto Raptors due to the league’s health and safety protocols, the team says.

The bizarre game saw Star Nets enter the game late due to contact tracking from COVID-19, then driven out of the game in the third quarter due to health protocols – his 19 minutes on the floor raising huge questions about potential exposure.

Durant left the bench at 4:13 in the first quarter, after being allowed to play. But an abrupt reversal of the league forced him to leave.

The exact reason why he was pulled was not immediately clear.

WATCH | Durant leaves the game against Raptors:

During a game between Raptors and Nets, Kevin Durant from Brooklyn is removed due to health and safety protocols. 0:19

“Confused, frustrated, bizarre,” said teammate Joe Harris.

James Harden wondered why the game was not postponed, as Durant had been with the players before.

“They just said contract tracking and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Well, if it’s contact tracking, then we’re all in the locker room together. That means there’s no game if he’s not able to play,'” said Harden.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto behind Brooklyn with 33 points, the best of the season, plus 11 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry added 30 points. Norman Powell scored 18 points and Chris Boucher scored 17 in the Raptors’ third straight win (10-12).

Harris led the Nets (14-10) with 19 points, while Harden had 17, and Kyrie Irving and Jeff Green finished with 15 each.

The Raptors took advantage of the Nets’ lackluster defense, coming out of the opening whistle and building a 17-point lead early in the second half.

Durant’s return helped the Nets to recover. The first advantage of the night came in a Harris three-pointer a few minutes after the third quarter. The Raptors grabbed a 92-90 lead to start the fourth.

WATCH | The Raptors duo have 63 points in their victory over the Nets:

Toronto beat Brooklyn 123-117, Pascal Siakam with 33 points and Kyle Lowry adds 30 points. 0:35

The Nets advanced four points in a tight fourth period, before Lowry’s three consecutive points made the Raptors go up four points with 3:11 to play. Two nights after scoring 54 points, the franchise record, Fred VanVleet’s first made three on Friday, with 1:46 to play and put Toronto in six points.

Siakam hit a tray on the next Toronto ball possession, and the game was over.

Durant finished with eight points and was playing against the Raptors for the first time since the Achilles tendon rupture in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He has scored at least 20 points in all of his 17 games so far, the longest streak batting to start a season in your career.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said in a statement that Durant had tested negative three times in the past 24 hours, including two negative PCR tests on Friday. He said that someone with whom Durant interacted in the afternoon had an inconclusive test result returned just before the game.

“According to the league’s health and safety protocols, we do not require a player to be quarantined until a close contact has a confirmed positive test,” said Frank. “During the game, a positive result was returned to the person with whom Durant interacted. … As soon as the test was confirmed as positive, Durant was removed from the game.”

Frank said contact tracking is in progress to determine whether Durant was in close contact with the individual who tested positive.

The little striker, who lost three games in January due to the league’s health and safety protocols, was among the four Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus last March.

Durant posted “FREE ME” on his Twitter page before the game ended.

The Raptors got off to a hot start, putting 11 points in the Nets on a VanVleet finger roll at the end of the first quarter. The Raptors took advantage of Brooklyn’s carelessness – Toronto scored 11 points against the Nets’ turn – and led 34-23 to start the second.

DeAndre Bembry put a score in a Raptors 7-0 run that brought Toronto up 17 points at the start of the second. But the Nets found their way and reduced the Raptors’ lead to 67-63 in the interval.

The Raptors continue their six-game trip on Saturday in Atlanta.

The Nets were allowed to travel to Philadelphia for the game scheduled for Saturday, but Durant did not accompany them while the team waited for word on the contract’s tracking.