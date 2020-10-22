Dr. Bonnie Henry cites increase in social gatherings, as BC announces a record 274 new cases of COVID-19

The BC marked a second consecutive day on Thursday with a daily record of COVID-19 case counts, with the provincial health officer announcing 274 new cases.

The figure brought down the previous one-day record of 203 cases set on Wednesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said she is concerned about the cases resulting from social gatherings, which are spreading to other parts of the community.

Henry said contract trackers found that some people are not adhering to COVID-19 security plans.

She warned that additional measures could be introduced if the transmission continues, such as restrictions related to marriages.

There are now 1,920 active cases in the province, with 4,425 people in isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.

The death toll remains unchanged at 256. Seventy-one people are in the hospital, with 24 in intensive care.

The province previously announced the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the BC school system at the École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna. More than 160 people associated with the school are in isolation.

The family of premature twins from New Westminster, BC, are ordering mandatory masks in neonatal intensive care units. The Fraser Health Authority don’t list masks as mandatory in its guidelines for visitors, but says that personal protective equipment may be necessary “when visiting or caring for patients / residents who have droplets and contact precautions”.